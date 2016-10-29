Kuona Trust: The fine art of a scandal

Magazine

Left, the clay model of the Wangari Maathai statue; centre, the unfinished headless statue; and the right, the clay head by Kevin Oduor at Kuona Trust Centre for Visual Arts. PHOTO | FRANK WHALLEY

In a dusty corner of a sculptor’s studio lies one of the more dramatic casualties of the troubles currently besetting Kuona Trust Arts Centre… a clay head of Wangari Maathai, her eyes staring vacantly into space.

The headless clay body of the environmental icon is in another corner of the compound, propped upright by steel rods, while a sense of what her finished statue might look like can be seen in a foot-high Marquette on a shelf in yet another studio.

The huge contribution of the Nobel Laureate, who in life came to be an icon of environmental excellence and in death a national treasure, was to have been commemorated with a life-size statue presented to the headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa in January this year by Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta. A grand and eloquent gesture of what the funeral pages of our daily press call, “A life well lived.”

Such a statue honours the woman but perhaps more importantly in that international setting, it also honours her country and shows the world that Africa has good reason to take pride in this daughter of Kenyan soil.

Instead, the statue is still in pieces, and the sculptor who is making it left wondering whether it will ever be finished and what happened to the money he was to have been given for its creation.

That sculptor, Kevin Oduor — the man who made the statue of Independence hero Dedan Kimathi that stands next to the Hilton Hotel in Nairobi’s central business district — was astonished to be confronted recently by a team from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who commissioned the statue, asking to view its progress.

“I had to explain that I had not started work because I was still waiting for money to kick-start the commission,” an embarrassed Oduor told me. “Then I was just floored when they told me that in fact the ministry had paid up front — and it was more than $10,000 — but sent their cheque straight to the Kuona Trust.”

The men from the ministry were quite right, as a flurry of emails between Trust director Sylvia Gachie and ministry official Glenns Etyang, a Foreign Service Officer, later showed.

August 29, 2016 — Etyang to Gachie: “This is serious, considering records here show you have been paid in full and yet no delivery, which has already put procurement in hot soup because of that……”

Later the same day – Gachie to Etyang: “Kindly send me a number I can contact you on directly to discuss this further.”

September 1, 2016 – Gachie to Oduor, copied to Etyang: “I have addressed the money issue with Glenns whom I informed what happened to the amount owed to you…… we will continue to address the money issue.”

Oduor was given some of the ministry money, public funds, by Kuona management but as he put it, “in dribs and drabs” and that enabled him to begin work on the sculpture.

A team from the ministry eventually visited Oduor at his Kuona studios and he was able to show them the clay model, the headless body, and a first draft of the head, which was later shown to Maathai family members for their comments.

The Kuona was entitled to 20 per cent of Oduor’s total fee as commission but with only relatively small amounts paid to the artist, the largest being a lump sum of around $2,000.