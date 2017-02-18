Oyo of Tooro: Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown

Magazine

Uganda's Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukiidi IV, king of the Tooro. PHOTO | CREDIT

Although apolitical, the kingdoms of Uganda are never far from controversy arising from their relationship with the central government or how they manage their internal affairs.

In Tooro Kingdom, 300km west of the capital Kampala, this has been a matter of concern and interest to the public and royalty watchers since the restoration of the kingdoms 24 years ago.

Uganda’s monarchies — Buganda, Busoga, Ankole, Bunyoro and Tooro — were abolished in 1967. All but one (Ankole) were restored in 1993. Now they thrive as keepers of culture and traditions in agreement with the people of the realm.

The contention in Tooro has mainly arisen from how the kingdom has been run since the death of King Kaboyo Olimi III in 1995 and the ascension to the throne of his three-and-a half year old son Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukiidi IV.

The boy-king was beloved. His father’s untimely and still mysterious death had sent shockwaves through the kingdom. Thus the toddler’s smooth ascension to become Tooro’s 14th monarch was a silver lining to an otherwise tragic event.

The innocence of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukiidi IV matched his father’s much admired grace, and became a source of comfort for the people of Tooro.

Oyo received a lot of goodwill. Many people prayed for him to live to adulthood to provide leadership to the kingdom.

Although he assumed full control in 2010, the challenges that have always dogged the kingdom showed no sign of abating.

Bickering and intrigue

Kingdom watchers have attributed the endless controversy over property (both what is privately owned by the royal family and held in public trust), perceptions about a declining sociocultural heritage, and the absence of a clear development agenda to Kaboyo’s untimely death and the deliberate failure of Oyo’s guardians to steer the kingdom properly when he couldn’t and to offer him the best advice how to do so once he took full charge seven years ago when he turned 18 years.

“His tender age affected the development of the kingdom because certain individuals, instead of working for the good of the kingdom, took advantage of the absence of a functional king to engage in diversionary activities,” wrote David Rusa, a short-lived prime minister of the kingdom, in his new self-published book titled The People’s Monarchy, about the kingdom through time.

“Bickering and intrigue, among those in positions of authority within the kingdom became commonplace. There was no accountability for of funds and other kingdom assets… a number of the kingdom’s land assets were sold off by some kingdom officials,” writes Rusa, who grew up close to the monarchy.

Before Oyo came of age, the deep division within the royal family over the running of the affairs of the kingdom came to a climax with the 1999 murder of his cousin, Prince Happy Kiijanangoma — the elder brother of Prince David Kiijanangoma (who is currently the chief agitator against King Oyo).

Prince Happy met his death on the orders of Oyo’s first prime minister John Katuramu, now serving a life sentence for the crime at Luzira Maximum Security Prison on the outskirts of Kampala.