Kereita: Perfect spot to unwind close to the city

Also found in Kereita Forest is the Gatamaiyu hiking trail that has amazing river valleys with natural rainforest vegetation complete with giant ferns, bogs and marshes. PHOTO | FILE

Hiking and adrenaline. When we set out to climb Nathan Hill in Kijabe, 45 minutes west of Nairobi, all we knew was that it was a mere 2,600 metres above sea level. The perfect hike to begin the year.

We started the hike at Old Kijabe, off the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, cut across the forest through ravines and steep hills, and arrived at the Kijabe Mission Hospital. We trekked through the new Kijabe town and back into the villages, crossing several dry riverbeds to get to the railway line that hugs the Kikuyu escarpment.

Nathan Hill was straight ahead, above the railway line to the south, and from the valley below we could see the trail from the bottom to the top of the hill. The hill is fully settled on, dotted with homesteads, and villagers going up and down the trail on everyday chores giving a false sense of its being an easy climb.

The Nathan Hill trail is a vertical climb. In fact, the constant use of the trail by villagers has carved out an earthen “staircase” all the way to the top. Climbing the hill is like going up a tall building using stairs. You huff and puff, catch a breath, rehydrate, and climb more “stairs”.

After 40 minutes of vertical climbing, we reached the top at Magina shopping centre past Mai Mahiu on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway. The full circuit had taken us four and half hours. It was a good workout, but too short, and it was too early to go back to the city.

So we hit the road again and took the underpass to cross the highway, and went to Lari. We cut through the villages and arrived at Kereita Forest. We drove for 15 minutes inside Kereita Forest on the Carbacid industry road and turned off right to The Forest, an adrenaline junkies’ paradise.

The Forest is nestled on a cliff inside Kereita Forest, and has the longest zip-line on the continent at 2.4 kilometres long, connected in 100m intervals.

There are several mountain biking trails for all levels of riders from beginners to racers. For the gentler souls, there are hiking trails through the forest, paint-balling, archery, camping grounds and team-building. The bar and restaurant offers perfect views of the forest and the zip-line below. Picnics are not allowed.