Kenyans in the mist at Virunga range

A silverback from the Sabyinyo group in the Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda. PHOTO | SUSAN MUUMBI

It was his first time on a plane and his excitement was palpable. “Will we see the clouds?” he asked.

“We’ll fly right over them,” I replied.

My nine-year-old nephew squirmed in his seat.

“Can I open the window?”

“No, the windows don’t open. If they did, you’d be sucked right out of the plane.”

He mulled the idea, and seemed to think that wouldn’t be so bad, quite an adventure in fact, just like he had seen in cartoons on TV.

We were on our way to Kigali from Nairobi, for a week-long family trip. Three generations, aged 76 to nine. Eight in total. We travelled separately, in groups of five and two, and one solo traveller.

I had been to Rwanda before, first in 2013, for the annual Kwita Izina ceremony in which baby gorillas are named. After that visit, I had raved about the country to my parents, and now, more than three years later, they decided to see for themselves what all the fuss was about.

Our flight on RwandAir took us through Entebbe, where we stopped to drop off and pick up passengers. We flew into Uganda over Lake Victoria.

“Wow, look at all those islands,” my nephew exclaimed. The lake is vast, and dotted with lush green islands.

About an hour later, we landed in Kigali. With four children in tow, we worked our way through immigration with no hitches. Our driver from the Serena Kigali was already waiting for us and we were soon on our way.

Kigali Genocide Memorial

The following morning, after a hearty breakfast of fruit, cereal and countless doughnuts, we sat down to plan our day. We hadn’t figured out exactly what we would do that week, so we were winging it.

My mother and my son wanted to go to the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre, which I had visited before. The museum is the saddest place I have been to, and I braced myself for this second visit.