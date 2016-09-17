Kenyan book fest goes pan-African

Magazine

Author and Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka at a Storymoja Festival in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | COURTESY | STORYMOJA

The Storymoja Festival, an annual literary and arts celebration, has become a pan-African event. Traditionally held in Nairobi, this year, the inaugural Storymoja Ghana festival is scheduled to take place at the Du Bois Memorial Centre in Accra, from September 21 to 25.

The move marks a bittersweet moment for Nairobi, as the festival has now been put on hold in the city indefinitely.

“Insufficient local funding is the reason,” said Storymoja co-founder Muthoni Garland. “We are dismayed at the low level of corporate support for book-related events.”

Sad news for lovers of books and the arts, as the Nairobi fair has been a premier showcase for artistic talent and top literary minds.

Storymoja is a Kenyan publishing house, and promotion of a national reading cultural is a critical part of its business strategy.

“The festival is our key platform for promoting books and celebrating authors,” said Muthoni. The book fair brings together local and international authors, artists, bloggers, musicians and opinion leaders to exchange thoughts on writing and culture.

The idea for the festival was sparked nine years ago when Muthoni attended the Hay Festival in the UK. She says she was amazed that 150,000 people would commute three hours or more by train and taxi to attend a book event in a temporary tent-city in a sheep farm in Wales. She decided to organise something similar back home.

In 2007, Storymoja partnered with the Hay Festival to host its first literary jamboree in Nairobi. Over the years, the festival has brought in authors like Ben Okri, Michela Wrong, and M G Vassanji, Vikram Seth, and Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka.

Auma Obama, the patron of the Storymoja Festival, had a vision of the fete becoming an African event. So when Kofi Awoonor, producer and director of Storymoja Ghana, approached Muthoni to host a similar event this year, the dream of becoming pan-African came to life. “His impetus came from wanting to mark the second anniversary of his father’s death,” said Muthoni.

Afesti Awoonor is the son of the late Ghanaian writer and poet Kofi Awoonor, who was killed in Nairobi during the Westgate Mall terror attack of September 2013. Kofi had been slated as a key speaker at the Nairobi festival that year.

In keeping with the festival’s tradition, Storymoja Ghana will feature storytelling, performances of dance, poetry, music, and the spoken word in addition to open mic sessions and book discussions with guest writers.

“The activities will be structured such that students and younger audiences are able to participate,” said Maame Adwoa Marfo, the festival’s media and communication manager.