GALLERIES: New Biennale bid? Thanks a million!

Magazine

At last — Kenyan artists, not the Chinese, to represent Kenya at Venice this year with up to $1 million set aside for the exhibition in a classic palazzo and a further $500,000 earmarked to organise future Biennale shows. PHOTOS | COURTESY

A TV advertisement shows a man having a bright idea during a brainstorming session…

He announces to his own apparent amazement that the way forward is to give customers what they are paying for. They want insurance? he asks. Then let’s give them what they want!

His eyes sparkle with the light of new knowledge; his colleagues roundly applaud.

Kenya has had a brainwave too.

Someone has finally got round to the idea that the Kenya Pavilion at the Venice Biennale should contain work by Kenyan artists; maybe even be curated by a Kenyan, hung by Kenyans and organised by Kenyans as well.

And not only that, they have decided there should be a full-time secretariat set up to organise Kenya pavilions at all future Biennales.

Now the Chinese, who have so amused gallery goers at previous Biennales by passing themselves off as Kenyans, will have to take their paintings elsewhere.

For as of now, preparations for a pavilion full of Kenyan art by Kenyan artists are in full swing.

The only thing standing between success and failure is the funding, promised by the government but at the time of writing not yet in the bank.

Heading the Biennale team with the title of commissioner is Kenya’s Director of Culture Kiprop Lagat.

He confirmed that the total budget for this year’s pavilion was around $1 million, which includes hiring the space, insurance, freight and travel costs.

The money has been formally requested from the Treasury but, Dr Lagat added, “With the opening scheduled for May, we need it as soon as yesterday.”

The government is apparently willing to spend a further $500,000 on its Biennale secretariat with a staff of four, based probably at the National Museums of Kenya, bringing to $1.5 million the planned state investment in Venice Biennales for Kenyan art and artists.

Another Country