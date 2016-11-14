Kasujja: the self-taught drone pilot

Magazine

The 25-year old Asaph Kasujja. PHOTO | VIRTUAL MEDIA

A fascination with flying, often driven by a sense of adventure, is the reason young people desire to become pilots, although for most, this dream crashes before take-off.

It was the same for 25-year old Asaph Kasujja. Four years ago, after finishing high school, Kasujja realised he could not raise the $18,000 needed to enrol for a piloting course at the East African Civil Aviation Academy, popularly known as the Soroti Flying School.

But as fate would have it, instead he became a videographer. And all the chips fell in place.

Kasujja and his business partner Ronnie Mugerwa own and work at Virtual Media in Kampala.

They knew about drones, but were fascinated when they watched a movie in 2013 and saw how they work and realised they could use them in videography. “We had little knowledge of drones. Mugerwa suggested ‘let’s buy that’ for our company,” Kasujja said. So they decided to buy one. The partners did the research, and found what they wanted from US-based online retailer Amazon. They pooled their savings and ordered a Phantom 1 at a cost of $800, but they needed $1,000 to cover shipping costs.

Two weeks later, the drone arrived. Kasujja handed over the package to Mugerwa who unsuccesfully pored over it for hours but could not assemble it. Vanquished, he handed it over to Kasujja.

It was hard to assemble the Phantom.

“It was shipped disassembled. I gave him the package. When he opened it, he was terrified. But because I always wanted to fly, I took over. I spent a whole night assembling it. Mark you, it was the first time for me to see a drone physically. I spent the night at the studio assembling this monster.

“When I finished in the morning, I tried to fly it, but it wouldn’t move. I thought it had a mechanical fault,” Kasujja explained.

What he didn’t know at the time that was that he needed to calibrate the Phantom. He also didn’t know its other dynamics – it cannot be flown indoors, and he was trying it in the studio. It cannot fly where there is too much concrete, it needs an open area and the instructions say it should not be flown near electric power transformers, electric wires or telecom masts because it causes interference.

The fear of failure — and his savings about to go down the drain — pushed Kasujja to try tutorials on You Tube. For two months, he did research but there was no breakthrough.

He packed the drone and carried it around Kampala, looking for a buyer. He chanced on an Indian gentleman who knew about drones, and was interested. The gentleman bought it.

But selling the Phantom — his only indirect route to flying — betrayed his own sense of adventure. It was an admission of failure. Now that the Phantom “with a mechanical fault,” was out of the way, he decided to order another.

When it arrived, he sought help from an experienced drone pilot, who had been flying for a popular Pentecostal priest, shooting videos of religious public meetings.

“He briefed me for just three minutes. After that, I was flying,” says Kasujja, who considers himself a self-taught drone pilot.