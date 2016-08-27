Jazz: Much loved but misunderstood music genre

Magazine

For a continent that had a heavy hand in orchestrating what has come to be known as “Jazz,” East Africa music lovers are yet to discover the fundamentals of jazz and are being exploited by “jazz show” organisers.

Promoters have taken advantage of the naïve and unsuspecting middle class in the past 10 years, by staging shows under the “Jazz” prefix only to showcase instrumentalists.

Jazz faces a problem; commercialisation is still a myth and many artistes in New Orleans (the birth place of jazz) and other cities, in the 1980s lived an austere life, feeding off scraps and doing shows on the road. The more unlucky ones like Charlie Christian, Fats Navarro, and Chick Webb all died of lung related diseases.

As more East Africans take to more sophisticated music genres to subtly announce their status in society, jazz seems to be the first choice.

I recall attending my very first jazz safari in Uganda. The show was sold out months before the event. One of the headlining stars was Norman Brown who is George Benson’s (my favourite guitarist) protégé. He strolled onto the stage only not to be recognised by the audience.

I was in total disbelief; the crowd was oblivious to the prince of the West Coast modern Jazz. The show organisers had obviously anticipated this and had also brought RnB crooner Joe Thomas who on the contrary wooed the crowd despite it being a “Jazz Safari.”

Kigali’s renowned “Jazz Junction,” was not different. My first event featured Ugandan soul artist Maurice Kirya, which for me only compared with an indolent performance of an underpaid 1970s prom band on the road. The performance lacked sophistication. Most of those at the show did not even know what to expect.

My second Jazz Junction featured a gentleman called Herbert on the saxophone and I could have sworn his coarse treatment of the instrument had Adolphe Sax (RIP) wish he hadn’t invented the sax. The mundane thought that playing incoherent melodies qualified for music had me considering asking for a refund.

What is Jazz?

This is a genre of music that relies on syncopation and improvisation. You can’t play the same lick twice, (If you do, then you should apologise at the end of the show).

Jazz stands for humble beginnings, it is storytelling, a skirmish between substitute chords, and altered chords. Jazz is contemplating chromaticism or dissonance while you’re on the stage.

Jazz is that smile on Django Reinhardt’s face when he found out he played better than all the guitarists in his generation even though he’d lost two left fingers in a caravan fire.

Jazz is resilience of Pat Martino, a jazz guitarist who underwent a surgery that left him with amnesia and without memory of the guitar only to spend 10 years listening to his old recordings and re-learning how to play the guitar again. To sum it all up, you can’t have a jazz show without understanding the history and perilous journey of the genre.