Jameson's three new whisky flavours launched

Magazine

The Whisky Makers Series. PHOTO | COURTESY | SHK CONSULTING

Jameson, the top-selling Irish whisky, has launched a new range called Whisky Makers Series that celebrates the people behind their craft.

The Series was introduced in Kenya last month to a select number of whisky lovers. The aim of the launch was to educate the consumer on Irish whisky production through the exploration of three key tools.

Jameson has selected the distillation, maturation and blending phases as the focal points of its new range. And instead of directing the three principal artisans to create a single new whisky, each one was allowed to “experiment, play with their flavours, and enhance the effect their craft and tools have on the final product,” according to a statement from distributors Pernod Ricard Kenya.

Jameson’s master distiller, Brian Nation, was in the country for the launch. The Distiller’s Safe is named for Nation.

“I created a whisky with the smooth mouth feel of pot still whiskys, combined with the soft buttery sweetness and gentle fruit notes of grain whisky,” he said.

The Cooper’s Croze pays tribute to Ger Buckley, the head cooper in charge of the making the wooden barrels. A fifth-generation cooper, Buckley selects, maintains and repairs Jameson’s barrels.

Cooper’s Croze has been matured in virgin American oak barrels and seasoned wood casks.

“My whisky reflects the spectrum of flavours contributed by the variety of cask types, from sweet vanilla to rich fruits and toasted wood,” he said.

In Blender’s Dog, chief blender Billy Leighton showcases the art of blending and highlights the “dog”, the whisky sampling instrument.

Leighton has worked to achieve the perfect balance between different spirits aged in high quality barrels, creating a combination of flavours that fill the mouth and nose.

He describes Blender’s Dog as having, “A rich creamy mouth feel, with the sweetness of butterscotch, giving way to the prickle of spices and tannins.”