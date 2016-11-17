Is Nero fiddling as Kuona Trust burns?

Magazine

No Guns, woodcut by Dennis Muraguri. PHOTO | FRANK WHALLEY

Managers at Kuona Trust donor Forum Syd are demanding the immediate return of $54,000 they gave the arts centre, but which they say seems to have vanished.

The recent forensic examination of Kuona accounts has thrown up what are said to be a series of receipts covering the cash but which, it is understood, the auditors have rejected as allegedly spurious.

Initially, it was believed around $26,000 remained unaccounted for, but the audit report is said to reveal that more than twice that amount has been lost.

The missing money was part of the $82,000 first tranche of a $320,541 total grant to the arts centre arranged last year. That first payment, ironically, was meant to cover the cost of training in exemplary management of grant aid.

Now Forum Syd, a Swedish NGO specialising in encouraging good governance and social responsibility through the arts and culture, has withdrawn its promise of a total $320,541 grant and wants its missing money back.

Getting it may present a problem because although in theory the trustees are legally responsible for the debts of a trust, it is understood that three of the four current trustees may not have been officially registered at the Lands Office, in spite of filling out the required authorities.

Lawyers were said this past week to be studying whether or not this put the burden on former trustees, whose resignations may not have been validated either.

At least four other regular donors — the Lambent Foundation and the German, Dutch and Swiss embassies — were said to be watching events with interest.

The Swiss embassy in particular is anxious to know what has happened to at least $22,000 it gave Kuona for artists Xavier Verhoest and Wambui Kamiru to fund their groundbreaking project about Kenyan identity Who I Am, Who We Are. Around $10,000 of that cash is stuck in a Kuona account at Chase Bank, in receivership since April this year, but of the remaining $12,000 little is known — at least by the artists for whom it was intended.

The fresh disclosures came as Kuona director Sylvia Gichia — whose recent attempt to resign was rejected by the Trustees, who said she should stay to see out the organisation’s current difficulties — upset artists with a Facebook photograph of herself relaxing on a beach at Malindi, where she was attending a family wedding.

The artists felt it carried unfortunate overtones of the Emperor Nero who famously played the fiddle as Rome burned down around him.

They last week took matters into their own hands by staging Kuona Reloaded at the centre, near State House, Nairobi; an art sale and open studio day that triggered a week-long series of workshops in painting, life drawing, photography and sculpture casting. It was an enticing prelude to the Kenya Arts Fair, which began this weekend at the city’s Sarit Centre shopping mall.

Prominent among works on offer at Kuona Reloaded were heavily discounted woodcuts by Dennis Muraguri and John Silver, paintings by rising stars Nadia Wamunyu and Lemek Tompoika, plus a couple of paintings from the Kuona’s own collection by Longinus Nagila. Bargains all.

Good though these works were, it has to be recognised that it is possible to create art without support from the Kuona.