I prefer to guide, not supervise

Kenya’s Prof Ruth Khasaya Oniang’o and Mali’s Maïmouna Sidibe were recently jointly awarded the Africa Food Prize 2017 during the African Green Revolution Forum in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, for their outstanding contributions to agriculture and food production in Africa.

The two beat 643 other individuals, projects and institutions nominated for the award that comes with $10,000 prize money.

Prof Oniang’o, a holder of a doctorate degree in food science and nutrition from the University of Nairobi was recognised as the leading voice of nutrition in Africa and for her relentless advocacy for the availability of diverse nutritious crops for millions across the continent.

“This achievement is a culmination of a longtime dedication to a worthy cause,” she said on receiving the prize. “I believe we are what we eat. I realised early in my life that food is the first medicine that keeps us health.”

She is the founder and leader of the Rural Outreach Programme, a community-based organisation that supports farmers to produce and process yields at the grassroots.

She is also the editor-in-chief and founder of the Africa Journal of Food, Nutrition and Development, which she founded in 2001.

“I am a strong believer that Africa shall, one day, feed the world,” she added.

Prof Oniang’o’s higher education journey started at the Washington State University, Pullman , US, where she graduated with distinction in a BSc Food and Nutrition in 1971.

In 1973 she acquired a Masters in Science in Human Nutrition, from the same University.

She returned to Kenya, and lectured at Kenyatta University and in 1983, she received a PhD in Food Science and Nutrition from the University of Nairobi.

All her work has been in Kenya, gaining her international experience through meetings and conferences and through participation in multinational dialogues.

She was nominated to Kenya’s ninth parliament from 2003-2007, and served as Shadow Minister for Education.

You are 71-years old, but you look 61 and you work like a 41-year old. What drives you?

Passion for what I do and a desire to leave a legacy by changing people’s lives for the better. I also believe that whatever good we do in this world, is service to our creator and the best investment we can ever make.

What do you regard as your biggest achievement so far?

As a professor and a top achiever in my field, having made the humble decision to work with people at the grassroots, especially women in agriculture.

You just won the Africa Food Prize for your work in food science and nutrition. Why is nutrition so important to you?

To enjoy life, we need to feel good, and to feel good we need to be healthy.

For this to happen, human nature and indeed all living matter is preoccupied with nourishment to provide energy for sustenance, protein for development and regeneration of body cells and fluids and vitamins and small minerals for protection against diseases and for healing.

This is what keeps us healthy. This makes nutrition very important.

What would you have been if you were not doing what you are doing today?

I am not sure. But I am grateful for the opportunities that made it possible for me to do what I do today.

Any regrets?

Not really, only lessons. We each have our own path in life. I discovered that regretting does not help. Each situation, however awful, is a learning experience for me.

What is the best professional advice you have ever received?

Once you know your talent, accept it wholeheartedly and use it to God’s glory.

Describe your leadership style?

I believe people must know what is expected of them and what they want out of life and therefore supervise themselves. I only guide.

Do you sometimes get bored by meetings?

These days, yes. Especially when they are not well structured such that there is too much talk and little new discussions.

How do you unwind from a busy week?

Cooking. I enjoy cooking and so I like a big kitchen where I can take my time to prepare my favourite meals.

What’s your off-duty passion?

Family. It is my backbone, the rock that I lean on and also my cushion.

How do you manage your wardrobe?

I try to dress decently and conservatively. I tend to decide what I am going to wear at the moment when I have to dress.

What kind of books do you read?

Biographies, and the bible. But I rarely read a book from beginning to end. I like to pick issues and read up on them.

What type of music do you listen to? Describe your all-time favourite musician?

My favourite songs are old Christian hymns that we used to sing in school and church when I was growing up.

I appreciate the talent of diverse musicians from Michael Jackson, Bob Marley, Elvis Presley, Angela Chibalonza to Johny Cash.

What doesn’t miss in your fridge?

Milk and eggs.