How the media exposed East Africa's worst famine

Covering the famine in 1985 in northern Uganda with Halle Hanssan (cradling a child) of the Norwegian broadcasting. Sir Mohinder Dhillon (right) and Pritpal Dhillon. PHOTO | AFRICAPIX

Over lunch, I told John Amos (a famous African-American Hollywood actor) what I knew about the Turkana people (of northern Kenya) and about their never-ending struggle for survival in some of the harshest and most inhospitable terrain on the face of the earth. I told him about how the Turkana and their suffering had been ignored by successive governments since Independence, just as in colonial times.

“The Turkana are still dismissed as backward, and are viewed as a national embarrassment,” I said, “when in reality,” I added, “they rank among the toughest and most resilient people on the planet.”

I told John, too, about my experiences, with the ITN-TV News reporter David Smith, in 1980, of documenting the famine in Karamoja, in northeastern Uganda across the border from Turkana, and of how we had succeeded, within a matter of weeks, in raising $7 million for famine relief.

The Turkana are an offshoot of the Karimojong (the inhabitants of Karamoja, eastern Uganda), and yet the two groups, despite their shared ancestry, have long been fierce rivals, engaging in continual cross-border livestock raids and skirmishes.

For the Turkana, the impact of the 1980 famine was just as devastating as it was for the Karimojong. Yet in Turkana, the famine then had gone largely unreported, having been swept under the carpet by the Kenyan authorities. That famine had continued, I told John, and only now, late in 1984, it was coming to the notice of the outside world.

I showed John some of the still photographs I had taken of the Karamoja famine back in 1980, together with stock images of mine showing Turkana people in typically desolate landscapes.

John was shocked. “Some of these children,” he said, holding up one of the photographs to the light, “they’re just skin and bone. There is no flesh on them at all.” The forbidding semi-desert landscapes in other pictures he found just as harrowing. “But how can these people get by,” he kept asking, “in such extreme conditions?”

The next day, when we landed at the Lodwar airstrip, we were met by a delegation of government officials, none of whom was a Turkana, from the local district council. They had been instructed, they said, to inform us that, because there was no famine anywhere in the district, we were to leave immediately and fly back to Nairobi.

We pleaded with them to be allowed, at least, to proceed as far as the Catholic mission, as the sisters there would be expecting us and might raise the alarm if we failed to appear. Reluctantly, the officials agreed, but on condition only that we take one of them to “look after” us.

As our plane was circling low over the mission, preparing to land, we could see scores of people running towards the airstrip. After landing, all these people, stark naked many of them, converged on and surrounded the plane. Most were emaciated and sickly – no more than walking skeletons, some of them.

Photography not allowed

All were motioning to us that they were desperately hungry and thirsty, lifting bony knuckles to their mouths and tapping on their parched lips. When the pilot, reaching into the back of the aircraft, extracted a small jerrican of water, our government minder told him off, warning us that we were to have nothing to do with “these beggars.” Then, as I was taking out my camera, I was told that “photography is not allowed.” John was shaking his head. “Mohinder,” he muttered under his breath, “I cannot believe this.”

There was nothing we could do, except get back into the place and leave. There was no point even in going over to the mission. The pilot started the engine. The plane’s propeller picked up a cloud of dust, forcing the cluster of people into taking prompt evasive action. Looking back while we were taking off, the disappointment and despair etched into the faces of those desperate people was nothing short of heart-rending.