Devout KCB Rwanda chief who loves to pray

Magazine

Maurice Toroitich, the managing director of KCB Rwanda, has lived in Kigali for eight years and says he now feels more Rwandan than Kenyan. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Maurice Toroitich, 46, managing director of KCB Rwanda, has lived in Kigali for eight years and says he now feels more Rwandan than Kenyan.

He was born, raised and went to school in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, the home of Kenya’s athletics. He later on attended Moi Kabarak High School where he sat for his “A” levels and went on to the University of Nairobi where he graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce in accounting. He further got an MBA from the Strathmore Business School in Nairobi.

His first job was in an oil company as an accountant and within a short time he discovered accounts was not his passion and began looking out for a job in banking.

He began as a management trainee at the age of 24 and rose through the ranks. Today, he is a career banker and has won several awards and received recognition in the various roles he has held in retail and corporate banking, branch management.

In 2004 while working for Stanbic, he won the Annual Service Excellence award of the entire Standard Bank Group. He was one of the African winners of that time.

He worked for Standard Bank Group for 15 years before moving to KCB in 2008 and was tasked with setting up the Rwanda subsidiary.

He moved to Rwanda with his family. His children — four boys aged 21, 20, 16 and 11 years— studied in boarding schools in Kenya over the years but holidayed in Rwanda. The family transition was not a big deal because his wife was self-employed and she set up a business for herself in Kigali.

Toroitich loves travelling to new places and has travelled widely around Rwanda. His foreign travels have taken him to all the East African countries, South Africa, Egypt, the UK, France, Spain, China, and Singapore.

----------------------------------------

What is your off-duty passion?

I am passionate about leadership. I teach people leadership with an emphasis on equality.

The other thing I am passionate about is physical fitness. I enjoy going to the gym, and taking walks because they get me out in the open.

If you hadn’t turned into who you are now, what would you be?

I probably would have been an accountant. But if I had not gone to school back then, I would have been an athlete owing to the fact that I was born in a community that is gifted in running. Since I love art and drawing, I really wanted to study architecture but I was not good enough in physics — which was a requirement. But now one of my sons is an architect.

What signifies your personal style, and how do you manage your wardrobe?