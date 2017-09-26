How clean is the air in the cabin?

By MICHAEL OTIENO

If you have ever had the unfortunate experience of sitting in an aircraft cabin while on the tarmac on a humid day with the air conditioning off, then you certainly have a mild impression of what hell can be like.

Procedurally and under normal circumstances, airlines are expected to board passengers after refuelling is completed.

It was not the case on this flight which saw boarding take place first and then refuelling followed.

On this occasion, both engines had to be shut down on the regional turbo prop aircraft and unfortunately the model did not have an auxiliary power unit (APU) which would usually provide electrical power hence support airflow to the aircraft while on the ground.

Ideally, most airports are equipped with ground power units that would be plugged on to the aircraft to serve the same purpose as would the APU thereby keeping the cabin well air conditioned.

Regrettably at this airport, like many small ones that dot the continent, there was no ground power unit provided resulting in the sauna experience for those on board.

Being an airport at one of Africa’s coastal regions during peak hot weather, the cabin almost felt like a steam room where everyone had their clothes on.

A stuffy aircraft cabin can quickly give rise to all sorts of unwanted odours ranging from the onboard lavatory to the sweaty socks on passengers’ feet.

It is excusable and only natural for one to start noticing which passengers have bigger noses than others and could be using of the little air left on board.

The suffocating feeling under such circumstances — which is not far from a jam-packed elevator with poor air circulation — could get one wondering just how safe and clean is the air we breathe once the aircraft is airborne.

Does the existence of a ventilation system on an aircraft mean the air is clean?

Unlike being on the ground with the exits open, the airplane would, during a flight, be sealed, only allowing for filtrated and circulated air through the onboard air conditioning system.

Typically, and due to the high number of passengers that go through the aircraft cabin at any given time, the existence of bacteria, viruses, fungi and other microorganisms is very real.

What’s a tad bit disturbing is that this same cabin air is not completely expunged by the aircrafts filtration systems but rather “purified” and pumped back into the cabin.

If it offers some level of comfort to frequent flyers, the aircraft lavatory air does not get recirculated but is removed completely from the aircraft. The otherwise is unimaginable.

To keep the risk of infections low (but not completely eliminated) among passengers and crew, aircraft are fitted with high-efficiency air filters which treat the cabin air before recirculation.

Most modern commercial aircraft are fitted with air purification systems that filter and recirculate up to half of the air used in the cabin by removing chemical irritants, allergens, bacteria, viruses and odours.

So, then what are the chances of catching airborne infections during a flight?

Well no more than your chances of catching such infections in an equally packed train, bus, auditorium or movie theatre.

But it is worth noting that the air purification levels in aircraft cabins are higher and better than in any standard building.

The air in an aircraft cabin flows from top to bottom, so sitting at the front of the cabin as opposed to the back does not minimise the chances of catching airborne infections.

What is key however is limiting levels of physical contact with infected persons or surfaces in the cabin.

Having an anti-bacterial hand sanitiser with you as part of your hand luggage and using it regularly not only on your hands but also to wipe the tray tables and arm rests is highly recommended.

It is also recommended that you wash your hands regularly and equally important to avoid touching eyes, nose, mouth or face in general.

There is no proof that the surgical face masks worn by most passengers are effective in preventing airborne inflections during a flight.

The above precautions also apply in the airport terminal building and facilities.