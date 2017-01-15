How I escaped death in the Congo

Magazine

Retired photojournalist Mohinder Dhillon. PHOTO | FILE

With my eye trained on the viewfinder, I had not seen the soldier break away from the group on the bridge in order to relieve himself in the bush. He had walked along the road, past where I was crouching, and now he was between me and the point at which I’d been intending to get onto the road. He was a giant of a man, far heftier than I, and his eyes were bloodshot. We looked at each other.

I’ve blown it, I thought. Now, I’m done for. Yelling at me in French, the soldier lunged forward and grabbed me by the arm, spinning me around. With his powerful grip, he pinned my arm behind my back and pushed me along in front of him — an excruciating way to walk when you are carrying a heavy camera. He pushed and prodded me towards his colleagues on the bridge — delivering me into the hands of the soldiers who had been passing the time of day executing other men.

The soldiers on the bridge all stopped what they were doing as they watched the two of us approach. All I could do was call out, “Press, press,” as though being a journalist somehow made me an innocent bystander. My stomach was churning with fear. I was cursing myself. I had a great story already; so why had I gone and blow it all for an extra scoop?

Now my only scoop, a few lines maybe on the inside pages of some newspaper, would record how Mohinder Dhillon has been expunged from the face of this earth. I could picture my wife Ambi in mourning, dressed all in white.

When we got on to the bridge, one of the soldiers — reeking of alcohol, and with murder in his eyes — stepped forward and took out his pistol. He might have shot me there and then, had it not been for the intervention of another soldier, who turned out to be the group’s commanding officer. The officer leapt in and punched the soldier, sending him sprawling and knocking the pistol clean out of his hand.

‘Not so fast,’ he seemed to be saying, ‘first, we must interrogate this intruder.’ It was my camera that particularly interested the commander. In French, he instructed me to hand this over, before barking out a barrage of questions, again all in French.

“Excusey, non parler Francais,” I muttered in reply; “ninaongea Kiswahili na Kiingereza pekee.” (‘Sorry, I speak only Swahili and English.’) In retrospect, this gambit probably saved my life. Swahili is widely spoken across much of the Congo, and its use, I have found again and again, and in tricky situations like this especially, has an almost instant mollifying effect, defusing tensions in a way the European languages cannot.

Softening visibly, the officer handed back my camera, and asked me in Swahili to open it and to give him the film inside. I told him I’d be glad to do this. But then, ever the journalist, I was still in a calculating frame of mind; still trying, even now, to contrive a favourable outcome. There were two spools in my Bell & Howell — one of unexposed film, feeding past the lens onto a second spool, which contained the precious exposed film. Surreptitiously, I snapped the film between the two spools, and handed over the spool of unexposed film.

The officer, who was a major, I seem to recall, was no fool, however. He took the unexposed spool, but then he reached for the exposed film and pulled that out as well.

Both strips of film now lay coiled at his feet like piled strands of spaghetti. A loud, whooping cheer went up, as the major, having gathered up the looping strands of film, threw the whole lot into the river. There went my scoop, but then at least it wasn’t my dead body being tossed over the railing to feed the crocodiles.

Once the film had been disposed of, the mood on the bridge changed. Most of the soldiers peeled away, talking and laughing among themselves. I stood there, hot, desperately thirsty and covered in sweat, yet glad to be alive. I told the major I was already late for my charter flight. The major sent for one of his soldiers.

“This man will take you to the airport,” he told me, “on my motorcycle.” I shook the officer by the hand, thanking him profusely. I then followed the soldier, and jumped onto the back of the small bike. As we rode off at breakneck speed, skidding around corners, it was all I could do, with my free hand, to hang onto the bike. In my other hand, I was clutching my trusty film-camera, which although disembowelled was otherwise, thankfully, still intact.

The soldier did not stop the bike until we were on the runway apron, beside the waiting plane. Still shaking from my miraculous escape, I thanked the biker, and I clambered on board, collapsing into my seat behind the pilot’s. It was not yet 11:00am. Now, I had to sit through a lecture from the pilot on time-keeping. He would have left me behind, he said — had it not been for Andrew, who had refused to leave the strip without me.

Feeling safe at last, I began to count my blessings. My kitbag, containing my stills-camera and the spool of film I had exposed in Stanleyville, were stashed in the foot-well beneath my seat. So Andrew would at least have the pictures and film footage of the butchered hostages and of the Belgian commandos to illustrate the reports he had been writing for the AP agency. Still, though, I could not help ruing the loss of my footage of the executions on the bridge.