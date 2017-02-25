Hiking through Mt Kenya forest

Magazine

One of the waterfalls in Mt Kenya forest. Right, a luminescent blue beetle found in the forest. PHOTOS | SUSAN MUUMBI

Beware of wild animals, the sign at the entrance to Castle Forest Lodge says, where we picked up two armed guards to join our group of 14 adventure-seeking hikers.

Just two-and-a-half hours drive from Nairobi, the lodge is ideal for a day trip or camping.

From the base, it takes about four days to climb to the top of Mt Kenya via the infrequently used Kamweti route. As we were just there for the day, we hiked to a waterfall, 7km into the forest.

The walk is relatively smooth at the start, as the trail is used by horses, cars and motorcycles going into the forest.

We came to a wooden bridge and I marvelled at how clear the water flowing underneath was; we could see the stones at the bottom.

A few metres ahead, we took a “short cut,” off the beaten track and into forest proper.

We wound our way through the bushes as the guides explained that elephants, buffalo and hyenas roam freely in these parts.

“So what should we do if we come face to face with an elephant?” we asked Ranger Steve.

“If the elephant is minding its own business, stand still for a few seconds, then walk slowly backwards,” he replied.

“But what if it attacks?”

“Run zigzag into the bush as fast as you can, and pray it doesn’t follow you. Alternatively, try to find a man-made bridge and stay there. Elephants don’t trust man-made objects,” he advised.

Thankfully, the only wild animals we encountered were tsetse flies and luminescent blue beetles.

The tsetse bite is only slightly painful, and dangerous only when the insect is carrying trypanosomes. They prefer brightly coloured or very dark clothing, with a preference for the colour blue.

The beetles are only about a centimetre in length, and provided a bright spot of colour to the drab earth.