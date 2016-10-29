Good pitch gets filmmakers help

Magazine

The panel that watched the trailer and listened to the pitch by the producers of Thank you for the Rain at the Kenya National Theatre in Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY

As African countries grapple with challenges of how to turn their film industries into the money-makers they are in other parts of the world, 161 organisations brought together 267 people from 13 African countries under the banner of Good Pitch to pledge money for producing African films tackling social and environmental issues.

Good Pitch2 Kenya live event — an initiative of Britdoc, a British organisation that supports documentary films around the world —was hosted by Docubox at the Kenya National Theatre recently. This was the second edition of the event, the first having been held in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2012.

Docubox is an East African Documentary Film Fund based in Nairobi and started by Kenyan filmmakers Judy Kibinge and Peter Mudamba to train and fund documentary makers.

Moderated by Nancy Kacungira of BBC News, the event raised $111,756, with organisations and individuals pledging their support in outreach and distribution, media coverage, professional and technical support and other forms of contributions.

As the name of the event suggests, filmmakers were given seven minutes to present the trailer of their film, and answer questions from a hand-picked panel of about nine representatives from organisations that relate to theme of the film. The panel then decides if the film is worth monetary support or not.

For example, a representative from AGRA sat on the panel for a film on the impact of climate change while an Amref representative was on the panel deciding on a film on the 2015 Ebola crisis.

Films were assessed more for their themes than the technical aspects because they are still in the production stage. The global Good Pitch programme — founded by Britdoc in partnership with Ford Foundation and the Sundance Institute Documentary Film Programme — also focuses on the impact of the film and connects social justice films with partners who would then provide the needed financial, material, technical or logistical support.

The six winning films were Jackie Lebo and Sylvia Okoth’s Turkana: Race for Resources; Survivors from Sierra Leone, which gives voice to the experiences of Sierra Leonians during the devastating Ebola crisis of 2015.

Peter Murimi and Toni Kamau’s Truth; In The Land of Milkand Honey from South Africa, which brings to light the untold story of the women of Marikana, who fight for justice after the massacre in August 2012; The Letter by Chris King and Maia von Lekow; Thank You for the Rain by Kisilu Musya.

The objective of Good Pitch is to forge partnerships and coalitions around transformational documentaries, foundations, governments, philanthropists, filmmakers, religious leaders, NGOs, artists and activists. It gives a platform to and opens up new frontiers for filmmakers.

“Good Pitch was very important to us. Going through the process over the past few months has opened our minds to how far reaching the impact of our film can be. We’ve made partnerships with both local and international organisations who have similar goals of ensuring natural resources are used for the public good,” said Ms Lebo.