Oryema on his music and ghost of Idi Amin

Geoffrey Oryema is an internationally renowned Ugandan musician based in France. PHOTO | COLLEB MUGUMYA

For Geoffrey Oryema, the brutal murder of his father, believed to have been sanctioned by Idi Amin’s government 39 years ago, and the eventual forced exile of his family is something that he is not ready to forgive the former regime for.

Recalling the events that culminated in the death of his father, Erinayo Wilson Oryema, then minister of land, housing and physical planning, in February 1977, Oryema told The EastAfrican: “I remember that mid 1968, Idi Amin visited my parents at our house and just before he left, he looked at all of us. He pointed his finger at all of us and he said: ‘One day I will come and bomb this place!’”

“And in actual fact, in January 1971, he did bomb the place — my home (on Baker Road in Nakasero, Kampala). Fortunately we had escaped that very night. Idi Amin accused my father of being part of a group involved in a plot to overthrow his regime and the rest is well documented,” he added.

Six years later, Oryema senior was arrested — on February 16, 1977 together with fellow minister Charles Oboth Ofumbi and Anglican Archbishop Janani Luwum on allegations that they were plotting to overthrow Amin’s government. They were all killed the following day.

Although the government claimed that they had died in a car accident, their bodies were riddled with bullets, the hallmarks of political assassination then.

Oryema senior was Uganda’s first African Inspector General of Police (1964-1971), and Cabinet minister from 1971-1977. By the time of his death, he was the longest serving minister in Amin’s government.

“I have not forgiven Idi Amin for the murder of my father. It was one of the most barbaric acts in modern times and I will never forget,” Oryema says.

Immediately after their father’s death, several members of his family decided to flee the country in fear of their lives.

Then aged 24, Oryema junior was smuggled across the Ugandan border to Kenya in the trunk of a car with the help of friends. He ended up in Paris where he settled, learnt French and acquired French nationality. He currently lives in the French province of Normandy with his French wife.

Early life

Recalling his escape to Kenya, Oryema says: “I was in the trunk of the car heading for the border. The most scary thing was being stopped and the soldiers asking the person who was driving the car, ‘What is in the trunk?’

“Something in me died immediately. They didn’t open the trunk. Then something in me said, ‘Don’t be afraid, you shall overcome.’ I think that was the luckiest day of my life,” he adds.

As to what happened to the rest of his family, Oryema says, “The rest of my family went in different directions. Some of them went to the UK, some to the US. Very few ever went back to Uganda.” He was one of 11 siblings.

Oryema equates living under Amin’s dictatorship to what “it was probably like, living under Hitler. There was this book Idi Amin wrote. I remember in the early 80s after Amin was overthrown, I bought a copy of that book. And there was nothing inside the book, every single page was blank. I think they just wanted to make a fool of him.