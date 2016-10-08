GALLERY: Wild stabs and urgent lashes

Magazine

I AM Black and Proud of It, by Anne Mwiti. PHOTO | FRANK WHALLEY

Capture the presence of the person not the likeness, is the often-quoted dictum of the Expressionist Frank Auerbach… and it is a maxim enthusiastically followed by Kenyan painter Anne Mwiti.

A current exhibition of 27 of her portraits plus a couple of landscapes demonstrates that she drank deeply at the Auerbach well and emerged refreshed.

To anyone unused to a bold Expressionist attack, the portrait heads on show at the Little Gallery in Karen until next month are at first glance a bit of a puzzle.

If there was any underdrawing it has long been covered by writhing strokes of juicy pigment, often straight from the tube. It is an essentially painterly technique in which form is described by the physicality of light and shade, as opposed to painting in which the subject is defined by line.

The paint appears to be chaotic, the heads realised through wild stabs and urgent slashes, with colours juxtaposed in an instinctive cacophony; the end result is everything.

These are gypsy dances of portraits, made as though to the stamping of feet and the high-pitched swirling of a fiddle.

You sense in some of them almost a rush of blood; in others long periods of thought about the essence of the subject followed by a frenzy of dashes into the palette and hurried lunges at the easel.

Alas, no exhibition seems complete without a weighty theme these days, and Mwiti obliges with an explanation that this one is about I AM, that is the straitjacket of names and identity; of nation, of community, of how we are all defined by our social preferences, by our jobs and even by the food we eat.

Leaving aside the fact that it has always been thus, this theme is explored not through the paintings but by their titles.

So, we have I AM Human, I AM Superstar and even in her self portrait, I AM All Red Soil and Coffee Beans.

Personally, I AM Convinced that the Paintings and Not the Titles should Do the Work.

It is perhaps unfortunate that the best of the paintings are those closest to the pose often dictated by Auerbach… head tilted back, the chin raised and eyes as foreshortened slits. Examples? I AM Black and Proud of It, and I AM Ethnic.

But there are others not so derivative to admire as well.

In many of her heads (I AM The Source being the prime example) Mwiti favours a restricted palette of browns and greys, which set off accents of green, crimson and a searing yellow.

Most of the earlier portraits are in acrylics, hence their slightly dry appearance, while the later ones are in the lush reality of oils, best seen in a series of glowing portraits propped up on stands.