GALLERIES: Survival in a world of chaos and strife

Untitled, by Joel Lukhovi. PHOTO | FRANK WHALLEY

An intriguing little exhibition called Supply and Demand occupied The Art Space recently.

Consisting of constructions and paintings by Collin Sekajugo and photographs by Joel Lukhovi, it looked at the way people interact, change and adapt within our consumer-driven culture.

Spread over two rooms and the staircase landing of the gallery, off Riverside Drive, Nairobi, Supply and Demand has since given way to a brave show of vibrant paintings by Patrick Kinuthia… superficially at least a bit of a breather from the need to think.

Kinuthia’s paintings of young women and the country lanes around Nairobi present a world seemingly at peace and apparently standing apart from the intellectual rigour of the current trend to “interrogate” this and “examine” that.

In fact, you can find eternity in a lingering look or the flash of a smile and while accessibility is hardly an issue in most portraits and landscapes, reading the entwined shadows of trees, or the way light dances through scudding clouds requires as much disciplined thought as any number of trendily obscure installations.

But I’ll leave that for another day.

In Supply and Demand, Sekajugo used his well-known motif of the jerrican to explore the subject; its universal presence and multiple uses a handy metaphor for our own variations on the theme of getting through life.

Thus one wall sculpture had a decorated jerry can filled with shoes — symbolic of the choices we face simply to get moving — while another had a small door cut into the front; an opening perhaps into the range of possibilities that confront us on a daily basis.

Sekajugo’s paintings were big and bold, again of jerricans shoved together — the jumble of urban existence — drawn with confident strokes and presented in a rich, dark palette. There were six of them, speaking eloquently of the struggle to survive in a world of chaos and strife.

Sekajugo described the predicament with force and energy. What he did not do, so far as I could see, was to suggest solutions.

He strikes me then as an artist who is descriptive rather than prescriptive but there again, perhaps he feels that examining our condition and thus increasing our awareness of it is a sufficient service to offer.

Sharing the exhibition but hanging only three small photographs in black and white, Lukhovi invited us to think his contribution was modest compared with the explosion of paint and plastic elsewhere in the gallery.

Yet oddly enough it is Lukhovi’s small photographs that I remember most.

They focused on everyday sights in the city…. of a block of flats with washing strung to dry out along endless balconies; of electronic goods like speakers and amplifiers jammed together behind wire netting; of rows of second-hand shoes lined up for sale.