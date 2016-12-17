GALLERIES: Kuona reloaded as the show goes on...

Magazine

The People, by Lemek Tompoika, and right, Front Row, by Paul Njihia. PHOTO | FRANK WHALLEY

Art lovers, collectors and businesses are rallying round to help the Kuona Trust arts centre in its many hours of need.

The Village Market shopping complex in Nairobi’s Gigiri suburb has offered exhibition space free of charge, while the Sarit Centre at Westlands has shown its confidence in Kuona by indicating it remains keen to stage next year’s Kenya Art Fair, organised by the trust.

In addition, the quaintly named Wasp and Sprout restaurant in upscale Loresho wants to put on mixed shows by Kuona artists, and has generously waived any sales commission.

Even more generously, the Swedish Forum Sud, which is demanding the return of $56,000 given to Kuona in grant aid — to pay for training in proper accounting practice which, ironically, has not been accounted for to the NGO’s satisfaction — has said it will drop its demand for repayment within 21 days and instead will wait for its money until the end of January.

The Kuona is now being run on a daily basis by the artists themselves, spearheaded by a committee chaired by sculptor Gakunju Kaigwa, supported by the trustees.

Among them, it is understood that the sculptor Maggie Otieno is dealing with any day-to-day problems, while businesswoman Wangari Murugi is overseeing the finances that are being handled at studio level by the artist Alex Njoroge.

The artists’ influence can be seen in a heartening professionalism in the centre’s exhibitions.

Currently, in-house artists Lemek Tompoika and Paul Njihia have combined to examine the extensive use of “alphanumeric symbols as objects of identity and status.”

And that is by no means as dry as it reads. For “alphanumeric” read PINs for taxation, to access your bank account or your phone, to pay a bill or send money by cell phone transfer, or to sit an exam, or hold a driving licence, or even to vote.

We have become lists of letters and numbers, believe Tompoika and Njihia, and their paintings and drawings set out to see how that is reflected in our daily lives.

The answer is of course, in every aspect.

Such identity codes are used to keep track of us, to categorise us and turn us into statistics, stealing our humanity, a point made eloquently by both these artists.

What I like about this show, which lasts until New Year’s Eve and is called Wrong Number, is that the professional approach to the exhibition — repainted walls, newly sanded floor, clear numbering (of course!) of each artwork, a comprehensive and accessible explanation of the show’s intent lettered onto one wall — is reflected in the high quality of the work itself.

Tompoika is rapidly establishing himself as one of the region’s best figurative draughtsmen. It was Frank Auerbach who believed the only true test of an artist’s ability was his or her treatment of the posed human figure.