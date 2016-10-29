GALLERIES: Is breast best for affordable art?

Magazine

Through the Years, by Clavers Odhiambo. PHOTO | FRANK WHALLEY

Clavers Odhiambo, who burst onto the Kenyan arts scene last year with a huge portrait of an elderly woman that dwarfed other paintings and visitors alike, has now gone to the other end of the spectrum with a series of nudes of a young model.

Two of them are among the attractions at the fourth annual Affordable Art Show (AAS), being held this weekend in the courtyard of the National Museum of Kenya, at Museum Hill, Nairobi.

The show, of 300 paintings, prints, drawings and sculpture, all priced up to a maximum $1,000, includes work by such luminaries as Patrick Mukabi, Yassir Ali, Samuel Githui and the Ugandan sculptor Lilian Nabulime.

Slightly less luminous but still striving for a certain luminosity is Odhiambo, whose nudes, like much of his work, were copied from photographs. Here he focused firmly on the effects of drops of water on skin.

Some might admire their depth and the quality of Odhiambo’s meticulous brushwork; others might dismiss them as meretricious and plainly vulgar. But I think both groups would recognise his skill.

As I remarked of his previous paintings, working from someone else’s two dimensional photographs instead of a three dimensional person saves him the trouble of having to sort out the modelling and spatial relationships, which have already been done for him, leaving him free to concentrate on texture, colour, tone and those parts of the subject he finds most interesting; in his case, apparently, breasts.

I would urge him to work from life, from a walking, talking model, and to start to deal with the issues that painters like Mukabi and Githui grapple with every day… realising flesh; bringing its unruly presence into the room and onto the canvas; capturing something of what it is to be alive — and not simply copying in patient detail what a camera has already recorded.

It might be an excellent exercise for developing skills (rendering the effect of light on water, for instance) but painting is more than that.

Most of the work on show at Museum Hill is by relative unknowns — “emerging talents” in that delightful phrase — being given a chance to exhibit alongside big league artists and at a price many visitors can afford; an average of $500 a piece, according to the museum’s arts curator Lydia Galavu who organised the show.

Acceptance for the exhibition was juried, which suggests some level of quality control, and indeed with an abundance of entries some artists have not made it to the walls.

Among those who have, bargains might be found. One of the pleasures of such events is spotting talent before it becomes unaffordably expensive.

In the past, Yony Waite, Cartoon Joseph, Sebastian Kiare and Morris Foit have shown at the AAS (known in the 90s as Nairobi Arts Fair) at prices a 10th of what they can now command.

Names to look out for among the younger artists include, as well as Odhimabo, Mwini Mutuku and Mike Kyalo, while, according to Galavu, emerging talent packed with promise includes Kenny Kinua, Evans Maina and Bebeto Ochieng.

But do remember Oscar Wilde’s pithy remark: “A fool knows the price of everything and the value of nothing.”