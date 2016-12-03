GALLERIES: Infinite capacity for taking pains

Magazine

Hanging Thoughts, by Peter Kenyanya; and Dividing Lines, by Dickens Otieno. PHOTOS | FRANK WHALLEY

If genius is an infinite capacity for taking pains, then three more Kenyan artists are heading in the right direction.

They have joined the select band whose work delights as much for its attention to detail as for its style and panache.

Of course, immaculate finishing should be taken for granted — the professional minimum we have a right to expect — but a history of slapdash opportunism coupled with an unnervingly high sense of entitlement among some artists has made it something special.

Our painstaking trio is Dickens Otieno, Peter Kenyanya and Mwini Mutuku, whose sculptures can be seen at a winning exhibition in Nairobi. None is yet among the stars in the East African firmament, but I think this show could change all that.

Called Third Dimension and sub-titled Form/Shape/Space, it is on at the Circle gallery on James Gichuru Road until December 23, and presents 35 works by 20 artists; many household names plus a few to surprise us.

Otieno has produced a shimmering curtain of hand woven alloy strips, a plea for racial tolerance and mutual respect; Kenyanya has created three imaginative pieces of strength and beauty; and Mwini’s series of figurative panels excite the eye with a rhythmic 3-D dance.

It took Otieno more than three months to cut three 50kg sack loads of drink cans into strips each just 5mm wide, which he then wove into a sheet of coloured stripes and mounted them on a fine wire mesh bent into a contour map.

Called Dividing Lines, it is reminiscent of the iridescent curtains of El Anatsui, the internationally applauded Ghanaian whose sewn sheets of found objects like bottle tops become metaphors for the threat waste poses to our environment.

Dividing Lines was Otieno’s reaction to the wave of killings in the United States that led to Black Lives Matter. Each stripe represents a different homestead, village, tribe or country, while the close weave suggests that beneath these differences we are all human. The contour map is of a world we all share.

The idea is enlightened, its realisation accessible and the execution superb — a wholly satisfying piece of art.

Fans of Kenyanya will enjoy his soapstone sculpture Honeymoon Couple, but those new to his work should turn instead to the tautly carved marble figure of a woman holding a baby, called Sitting Pretty, cut to sit snugly on the edge of a plinth (or shelf or table top) with the legs hanging over. It thus unifies space while its clean, cool planes invite a caress.

Behind it lies his exposition of Women’s Rights are Human Rights, a black granite carving of a figure in a foetal crouch, but it is outside in the garden that we find Kenyanya’s magnificent Hanging Thoughts, a pierced granite figure like a shaved cone emerging from a cube, suspended from a steel bar resting on two wooden plinths.

The figure, with its three Cubist masses, represents our hidden desires, and was inspired by the undercurrents of emotion reluctantly expressed by some of Kenyanya’s fellow carvers. They had previously concealed their opinions… left them hanging.

Again, the execution is superb; the stippled surface of one side of the central cube contrasting dramatically with the lower, tapering planes. It took Kenyanya three months to chisel out the granite; time demonstrably layered into this monumental sculpture.