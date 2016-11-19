GALLERIES: How academic study adds touch of class

Magazine

Study of an African Male, after Gerome, by Jeff Kamangara; and right, Toughened, by Clavers Odhiambo. PHOTOS | FRANK WHALLEY

Taking a welcome breather from studying its own navel, perhaps in the hope of finding therein all its allegedly missing money, Kuona Trust got down to its main business of promoting artists and their work with the third annual Kenya Art Fair.

And while some of the enthusiasm of its remaining management team may possibly have waned, that was not reflected in the works on show.

Thousands of paintings were offered by 26 galleries and individual artists in the main hall of the Sarit Centre, Nairobi, with a further 140 or so paintings by 57 artists in the adjoining Wasanii exhibition, in which emerging talents hung their works alongside those more established.

What was clear in both hall and exhibition was that while the Happy Splashy School is certainly alive and well, filling the occasional stall with dodgy drawing and clashing colours, there was also, amid such joyous incompetence, a growing awareness of the need for self discipline and rigorous training before venturing out as a professional painter.

International exposure to an informed audience demands nothing less.

Of course there will always be the occasional outsider whose unique vision (Kivuthi Mbuno) transcends the need for the formal qualities training would provide (Ancent Soi), but they are thin on the ground — far more rare than some dealers would have had us believe.

Now lazy execution coupled with an overwhelming sense of entitlement — “I am a local artist therefore you should buy my dreadful daubs” — is giving way, line by line, to a realisation that a certain level of technical ability is required.

At the forefront of demonstrating academic excellence was a young painter new to me, one Jeff Kamangara, who with a delicious sense of timing has just taken a studio at Kuona.

He has spent the past two years in Florence, enduring a brutal 18-hour-day regime at the Angel Academy of Art, sited by happy coincidence (or not) some 50 metres from the tomb of Michelangelo… two tiresome years of learning to realise cubes, spheres, cones, then antique casts and finally the life class; and along the way studying technique by copying the masters.

Kamangara is slowly developing his own style too, and at the Art Fair showed us the gruelling process he underwent to do so. He exhibited two copies; one of Jean-Leon Gerome’s Study of an African Male and another of Jose Tapiro y Baro’s Profile of a Moroccan Man.

What I found fascinating was the series of working pencil drawings alongside the African, that showed Kamangara’s almost Cubist initial description of the figure’s pose, through its academic development including its skeletal underpinning, and finally to a rich rendition of light and shade.

The painting was an excellent stab at the original — a little soft focus but I think deliberately so, particularly around the feet (Gerome’s were more securely modelled and lit) but it is clear that rather than produce a precise copy Kamangara took only what he needed from this work by the 19th century French master — particularly the balance of the pose and the tonal scale — and respectfully suggested the rest.

Gerome, near the end of his long life (he died aged 80 in 1904) said he welcomed photography partly because it freed academic painters like himself from the labour of trying to reproduce reality. Cue the Impressionists, a generation younger than Gerome, and then still annoying people by painting what they saw instead of what they knew was there.

And in a strange reversal, cue too the Kenyan hyper-realist Clavers Odhiambo who copies photographs with astonishing precision.