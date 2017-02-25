GALLERIES: Finding the still centre of chaos

Magazine

Mes 3 Amours, by Xavier Verhoest. PHOTO | FRANK WHALLEY

An aid worker stared around, stunned by the horrors before him.

Children were being killed; their homes were being blasted into ruins; power, water, sanitation had all failed.

He sought refuge in the only constant that remained... the endless suck and roar of the sea.

The year was 1999, the worker was the artist Xavier Verhoest, then employed by Medecins Sans Frontieres, and the place was the Gaza Strip.

The sea as a symbol of certainty in an unstable world, along with flowers, trees and the shifting clouds, became — and has remained — one of the constant reference points of Verhoest’s art.

Examples of his continuing attempts to find the still centre of chaos and codify the spiritual as well as physical beauty that surrounds us can currently be found at the Wasp and Sprout coffee bar and bistro off Loresho Ridge, Nairobi.

Around 24 of his mixed media works line the walls of this achingly trendy meeting place for the city’s literati and glitterati.

Bleached wood, distressed paintwork and raw concrete give an impression almost of Gaza itself; except for the umbrellas priced at $55 apiece, the chunky jewellery for sale, and a menu that naturally includes gluten-free food plus herbal teas that promise to calm and “cleanse”, whatever the horrible implications of that may be.

Most of Verhoest’s pieces, there until well into next month, are based on photographs over which he paints and writes.

Exceptions were a group of small cloth collages inspired by the Dogon and their weavings, seen on a recent trip to Mali, plus four small seascapes hung vertically.

Pride of place, high behind the bar, was given to a large work called If a Tree Falls; an image of a baobab, which I thought had been accidentally hung upside down, or perhaps presented as a pun on the baobab’s nickname — the Upside Down Tree.

But no, the signature was the right way up, so why was the tree inverted?

Verhoest chose it as a metaphor for a world upended by environmental degradation, such as illegal logging, and by terrorism. It acknowledges too that the crown of any tree could also become its root, binding earth and sky. Red splashes across the canvas symbolise blood, with its overtones of death and rebirth.

This work made a powerful if initially puzzling statement.