Fort Jesus to get a $3.9m facelift

Fort Jesus in Mombasa County, one of Kenya’s famous historical monuments will benefit from a $3.9 million restoration project that will see it receive a major facelift. PHOTO | FRED OLUOCH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The seafront of the 16th century fort is currently being eroded by rising tides, which are also chipping away at its coral foundation and compromising its structural integrity. The facelift will increase the shoreline by reclaiming two acres from the ocean.

The project, which will take two years, is a reaction to the recent study by Unesco warning that heritage sites and landmarks such as Fort Jesus in Mombasa, the Vasco da Gama Pillar in Malindi on the North Coast, and the Old British Customs House in Vanga, Msambweni County on the South Coast — all situated on the seashore — face an uncertain future due to rising sea levels.

The latest report by the Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change says that Mombasa island and other coastal cities and towns on the eastern seaboard of Africa could be submerged in the next 50 years due to the effects of climate change.

According to the National Museums of Kenya (NMK) chief of physical planning, Kassim Omar, the engineers who are currently carrying out geotechnical tests at Fort Jesus will first build a 200-metre wall to reinforce the base rock on which the fort stands. The National Museums of Kenya is the government agency managing Fort Jesus and other historical monuments and sites.

Mr Omar said that the fort’s shoreline is shrinking by between a half and one metre annually due to global warming and if not checked, the foundation of the fort, which is coral rock, will be seriously undermined in the next 10 years and could cause the collapse of the fort.

The effects of rising sea tides on the coral rocks near Fort Jesus. Scientists have warned that eventually the coral shoreline will be submerged. PHOTO | FRED OLUOCH |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Reclaimed land

The conservation project will not only protect the fort’s foundation from the high tides that are threatening it, but will also add approximately two acres of land to the shoreline from land reclaimed from the ocean. The reclamation will stretch past the seafront at the Mombasa Hospital to the Mombasa Golf Club adjacent to the fort.

The reclaimed land will be used for recreational and commercial purposes and the NMK plans to build simple but modern structures to be leased to private business operators.

Over the years, the base of the fort has been eroded by the rising sea tides and sewage from the town that discharges near the fort’s sea front.