Ford Mustang now available in Kenya

Magazine

The latest Ford Mustang was unveiled on April 8, 2014 to mark its 50th anniversary, and is now available in Kenya following the commencement of right-hand drive production for the first time at the Flat Rock assembly plant in Michigan. PHOTO | COURTESY

The latest model of the Ford Mustang has been launched in Nairobi. The Mustang is Ford’s most revered and recognisable nameplate, having become an automotive icon when it was launched in 1964, followed by more than 50 years of continuous production and over nine-million cars sold around the world.

The latest Mustang was unveiled on April 8, 2014 to mark its 50th anniversary, and is now available in Kenya following the commencement of right-hand drive production for the first time at the Flat Rock assembly plant in Michigan.

The Ford Mustang is available at Ford’s sole dealer in Kenya, CMC Motors Kenya.

However, all is not well in Michigan. Last week, Bloomberg reported that Ford was shutting its Mustang factory for a week after the iconic car suffered a 32 per cent sales decline in the US last month. The plant would resume production on October 17. The Michigan factory makes all the Mustangs sold globally.

“We’re delighted to finally be able to offer the Mustang to buyers in the region who flooded Ford dealers with queries and orders when we announced last year that it would be coming to right-hand drive markets for the first time,” said Rob Johnston, the regional manager sales and after-sales at Ford sub-Saharan Africa.

The new Mustang was the world’s best-selling sports car in the first half of 2015. It is the world’s most-liked vehicle on Facebook, with more than eight million likes.