Is this the death of Uganda's national theatre?

Artists want Uganda's National Theatre refurbished and the building renovated instead of the proposed demolition that will see it replaced by a 36-storey complex. PHOTO | MORGAN MBABAZI

The arts and culture fraternity in Uganda is up in arms against a government plan to demolish the iconic 60-year-old piano-shaped building that houses the National Theatre in Kampala, and replace it with a 36-storey modern tower.

If the government has its way, the facilities on Plot 2, 4 and 6 on De-Winton Road will be demolished as per the proposed redevelopment of the Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC).

After six decades of existence, the UNCC management is now claiming that the theatre is no longer habitable and has come up with an upgrade concept for a new building that it says will have more auditoria and commercial space.

According to the concept paper titled Redevelopment Concept for Uganda National Cultural Centre, the management of UNCC says that it intends to rehabilitate and optimally utilise its land.

“The land is prime and underutilised which has attracted and continues to attract investors most of whom are not fully grounded in the advocacy and promotion of culture,” the management argues.

The land and facilities on De-Winton Road, a prime location in the city centre, houses the Uganda National Cultural Centre headquarters and one of its two constituent institutions namely the National Theatre, with the Nommo Gallery, the national gallery, situated on Plot 4 on Victoria Avenue.

The De-Winton Road property measures 3.624 acres of which 1.084 acres accommodates a car park with the National Theatre building, the Crafts Village and a restaurant sitting on the remaining 2.54 acres. The structure of the Crafts Village and the restaurant are semi-permanent.

The Nommo Gallery building, a restaurant and a private art gallery sit on the 0.822 hectare land on Victoria Avenue. The structures of the restaurant and the private art gallery are also semi-permanent. According to the concept paper, these structures will give way to a five-star hotel.

Nommo Gallery building was originally a guest wing of present State House lodge which former First Lady Miria Obote donated for use by Uganda's artists.

Deplorable building

The redevelopment concept paper says that the theatre building’s flat roof is incompatible with the tropical climate and has continued to leak despite annual repairs. The roof of the main stage is made of asbestos, a substance that is now banned and is overdue for replacement.

The proscenium has limitations and cannot fully accommodate modern productions. Coupled with this is the small auditorium with a capacity of only 377 seats, now a drawback as most productions and functions draw larger crowds, the concept paper notes.

The paper adds that the UNCC car park is underutilised given that it can only accommodate a maximum of 120 cars even though it sits on 1.084 acres.

The centre has also not been generating enough funds to use for the development of new facilities or expand the existing ones.