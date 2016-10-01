Family memoirs of living next to wild animals in Serengeti

Magazine

The Serengeti Doctor, by Titus Mlengeya and family. PHOTO | CAROLINE ULIWA

When you have the animals of the Serengeti as your neighbours, you can find yourself in interesting situations.

“One afternoon we had all gone to Serena Lodge for our usual weekend afternoon getaway.” While we were away, a message was sent, ‘You better come back quickly; the monkeys have invaded the house!’ At home, we cleaned up and got the house back in order except for the awful smell,” recalls Ngollo in The Serengeti Doctor.

The Serengeti Doctor is a memoir by Titus Mlengeya, a veterinarian and wildlife conservationist, and his family.

The book tells the story of a Tanzanian family living in the wild. “It’s common for foreigners who visit the Serengeti and other wildlife parks in our country to write books on their experiences. Yet there are few, if any, memoirs from the locals,” said Maggie Mlengeya, an animal scientist and Titus’s wife, and one of the authors of the book.

Other authors are daughters Sungi and Ngollo, and sons Sabunada and Dismas.

The family has lived in the Serengeti for more than four years, with Titus having worked in the park for over eight years.

“It was all over the world news that the Serengeti lions were dying from an unknown disease. The first signs occurred in early 1994, when six lions in the Serengeti National Park were observed with ‘grand mal’ seizures. So the Wildlife Veterinary Project was established with funding from Frankfurt Zoological Society,” Titus says in the book.

Maggie works in the park as the laboratory manager. “Although I was happy to join my husband in Serengeti, there were a number of challenges ahead of us that we had to consider, one of them being the question of schools,” she says.