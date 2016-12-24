FILM: Kony abductees speak out

Magazine

A still photo of the Kony ex-child soldiers from left, Mike (with scarf), Geoffrey, and Nighty as they recall their days in the Lord Resistance’s Army base in South Sudan that was destroyed by the UPDF. PHOTO | COURTESY

The Kony war of northern Uganda and its effects on society has been captured in a documentary film Wrong Elements.

The 135-minute film acted in Acholi and English is directed by the Franco-American novelist Jonathan Littell and produced by Veilleur de Nuit.

Littell is best known for his Holocaust novel, The Kindly Ones that won him the prestigious Prix Goncourt in 2006. He believes that it is important to discuss the past even if it is painful and then move forward. Wrong Elements shows the healing power of film.

The documentary features three young people; Geoffrey, Nighty and Mike, and their mutual friend Evelyn Lapisa. They were among 60,000 children abducted by the notorious Lord’s Resistance Army from schools and homes and coerced into violence as child soldiers or sex slaves. Most of them were hardly 13 years old.

In the film, the four friends escape captive service in the guerrilla army and are currently trying to reconstruct their lives, leading quiet lives in Kampala after being granted amnesty by the government.

As ex-child soldiers, Geoffrey and Mike are now earning a living as boda boda (motorcycle taxi) riders. Nighty, who was abducted at age 13 and married off to the LRA top leader Joseph Kony, says she had one child with Kony and lives with the child in Gulu.

She recalls the challenges of getting married an early age and life in the “big man’s” compound. Kony is reported to have sired over 100 children with different women.

Nighty, an impoverished mother has also given birth to her second child with an army man who is not providing for the family.

Geoffrey and Mike recall their capture, the time they spent in the bush fighting in Kony’s army, which involved often returning to the scenes of battles, committing atrocious human rights violations and looting sometimes with gruesome shocking details.

The film was recently screened at Century Cinemax, Acacia Mall in Kampala and in one shocking scene, is Geoffrey is talking with a mother whose two children were hacked to death by LRA soldiers in her compound. “I thought they were cutting wood,” the grieving mother recalls.

Geoffrey, who was among the attackers, seeks her forgiveness. And her willingness to forgive him is moving.

The theme of the documentary is that the perpetrators of the murders are remorseful while the victims are ready to forgive in a reconciliation gesture so that society can move forward.

The three also return to the site of their now-destroyed base camp in South Sudan and recall how they narrowly survived a UPDF helicopter gunship onslaught in “Operation Iron Fist” in 2002. They reminiscence of the life, looting, games played and jokes shared in the camp.

“It was a stupid life,” Geoffrey admits, quickly adding: “but it was also interesting.” The title Wrong Elements comes from a 1987 quote by the late Acholi spirit medium and rebel leader Alice Lakwena who said: “War is supposed to get rid of all the wrong elements in society.”