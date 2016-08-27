Exploring the Nyungwe National Park

Magazine

Tourists in Nyungwe National park. Photo/FILE

A lovely escape for city dwellers in Kigali is the Nyungwe National Park with its refreshing atmosphere and scenic views.

The park is located in the five districts of Rusizi, Nyamasheke, Nyamagabe, Nyaruguru and Karongi and they are all in the Western Province. It is among Rwanda’s big three parks, the others being Akagera National Park and Virunga National Park.

Nature lovers have a wide variety of breathtaking landscapes, fauna and wildlife to see. However, social media enthusiasts will have to wait to share their pictures as there is little to no network coverage inside the park.

You will need to carry a sweater because the weather changes abruptly. Before taking the trip, especially if you are keen on bird watching or animal sightings, it is advisable to get a free tourist guide from the Rwanda Development Board office.

The park has various trails for hikers and guides are available for those new to the area. A favourite site is the canopy walkway, where bird watchers can see various bird species.

If driving from Kigali, it will take you about six hours to get to Nyungwe National Park. It is possible to do a three-hour hike and get back to the city by evening. However, if you plan to stay longer there are various lodges and hotels offering accommodation.

The Nyungwe Forest Lodge, which is a few kilometres away from the park, is situated inside a tea farm. Its idyllic views and excellent customer service have seen it earn a five-star rating from Trip Advisor.

This season, the payment per night is $1,600 for non-locals and $1,200 for beds in the presidential suites but for regular rooms it is $350 for non-residents and $230 for residents. There is an airstrip in the tea farm for those who prefer to fly into the park from Kigali.