Dr Muheki: A cup of tea with friends is all I need after work

Dr Edridah Muheki Tukahebwa works at Uganda’s Ministry of Health and is currently an assistant commissioner of health services, at the Vector Control Division and programme manager of the Neglected Tropical Diseases Control and Elimination Programme. PHOTO | MORGAN MBABAZI

An alumni of Makerere University, Dr Tukahebwa holds a Bachelors of Science in Parasitology and Entomology, and a Masters of Science in Environmental Health.

An alumni of Makerere University, Dr Tukahebwa holds a Bachelors of Science in Parasitology and Entomology, and a Masters of Science in Environmental Health.

She has 13 years experience in the control of schistosomiasis and nine years of managing the Neglected Tropical Diseases integrated programme.

She was born on July 25, 1965 in Bushenyi district in western Uganda, where she attended Kabwohe Girls Primary School and Bweranyangi Girls Senior Secondary School. Her love for science subjects in high school led her to study parasitology and entomology at university.

“What interested me in parasitology and entomology was because I loved science and I knew in botany and zoology there is the naming of plants, animals and parasites with the first and last names. I loved knowing the genetic name (first name) and species name (last name),” she said. “I find parasitology and entomology very exciting because I know that plants, animals and insects have relatives and family trees,” she added.

Dr Tukahebwa’s job demands that she spends considerable time in the field which for her is the forest. “A major challenge for me is that the practical field world in zoology is tough because sometimes you find yourself alone in the bush.”

She singles out her attainment of a Doctorate in Public Health from Makerere University in 2012 as her biggest professional achievement. “This doctorate means that I am an authority on public health.”

Through her work over the years, she has been involved in projects that enhanced the integration of neglected tropical diseases elimination in Uganda, and helped the country get the transmission of onchocerciasis, trachoma and lymphatic filariasis under control in a number of districts.

After a day’s work you will find Dr Tukahebwa, a teetotaller, relaxing with friends or family at a restaurant or home over a cup of tea or coffee.

She is an author and co-author of more than 40 scientific papers and has participated and led in a number of South-South and North-South collaborative research studies on schistosomiasis.

What’s your off-duty passion?

Reading and watching movies based on real-life stories, including those with Christian themes. In one’s life, there are moments when one thinks that he or she is not realising their goals and feels demotivated. When I watch or read inspiring real-life stories, I get inspired as they guide me. One example of books that have had a positive effect on my life are the series Your Best Life by US preacher and author Joel Osteen of the Lakewood Church in Texas.

What would you have been if you were not in the field of medicine today?