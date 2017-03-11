Dealing with a death on board

Magazine

Dead bodies are always transported as special cargo, in the cargo hold. FOTOSEARCH

A few weeks ago, this column covered some conditions for flying while ill owing to the high number of Africans seeking medical treatment abroad.

One reader, while giving feedback on the article, said how they flew a terminally ill family member back home to prevent a death overseas and avoid the cost of transporting a dead body.

Expectedly — not for the family though — the passenger’s condition deteriorated hardly two hours into the flight.

The pilot having been alerted of the emergency, diverted the flight and made an emergency landing in a third country since they were at least eight hours away from the scheduled destination.

Unfortunately, the passenger passed away aboard the aircraft as it touched down.

The family of the deceased were trying to avoid incurring expenses of transporting a dead body from overseas.

In their reasoning, transporting a dead body would have been an extra financial burden, considering the cost of treatment abroad was already prohibitive.

As it happened, they ended up spending even more than they were trying to save, since they had to obtain additional visas for the third country and their airline of choice did not have a scheduled service to the city where their kin’s body was now lying in a mortuary.

What do airlines do if a passenger dies during a flight or in the aircraft generally?

There is no single course of action since every airline has its own policy on how to deal with such a situation. However, for each circumstance, the flight crew and other ground staff at the airline’s operations control centre will tailor a solution.

While cabin crew are trained in all aspects of first aid, they are far from being medical doctors, hence the extent of their assistance to a passenger in medical distress is limited by their training which is basically resuscitation and basic life saving processes.

Keep in mind that airlines prohibit their crew from administering medicine to ill passengers, hence they will always call on certified doctors on board to assist.

When a death is reported on board right after take-off, it is possible for the aircraft to return to base and deal with the situation.

However, where the flight is a reasonable distance away from the point of origin but still a long way from its intended destination, a diversion may be an option, especially where the crew declares an emergency and commences descent while the passenger is still alive.