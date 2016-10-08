Water tech man who loves mentorship roles

Magazine

David Gatende, group chief executive of Davis & Shirtliff, an East African provider of water and energy solutions. PHOTO | COURTESY

David Gatende is the group chief executive of Davis & Shirtliff, an East African provider of water and energy solutions. He joined the company in 1986 as a field engineer and has since worked his way up the ranks to his current position of CEO which he took up on in May this year.

Gatende, 54, is an alumnus of Lenana High School, Nairobi. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering from McGill University, in Montreal, Canada, an Executive MBA from the London Business School, an MA in Counselling Psychology from Daystar University in Kenya, and an MBA in Strategic Management & International Business from USIU Africa.

Over his three-decade career, he has headed the operations, sales and commercial departments before being appointed the company’s general manager in 1998, a position he held until 2011 when he was elevated to managing director and deputy chief executive.

Gatende is proud of working at a company that makes a real difference to the quality of peoples’ lives and health. He is an avid traveller, has played squash for many years and enjoys mentoring young people.

---------------------------------------------

What is your off-duty passion?

I like working out. That’s something that I’m passionate about. At least three times a week I go to an aerobics class where sometimes we have more men than women. I also play squash — I captained the Kenya team in the late 80s and early 90s. That was quite an experience. It took me to Botswana, Mauritius, Malawi and other countries. I still play socially once a week on Sundays. I have climbed both Mt Kenya and Kilimanjaro and I’ve also run full marathons.

If you hadn’t turned into who you are now, what would you be?

I think I would have done coaching, mentoring and generally being involved with people and understanding what drives and motivates them.

Thirty two years ago I graduated from university with an agricultural engineering degree but since then I’ve done an MBA, and a degree in counselling and psychology. Those last two were far more interesting than engineering.

When in East Africa, where are you most likely to be whiling away your time on a Saturday afternoon?

I work until lunchtime on Saturdays. Then I go for a haircut. I go twice a week because it takes work to stay bald and hide my grey hair. Afterwards, I’ll meet up with one of my mentees because my daughters are at university so it’s an empty nest at home. Later, I’ll watch a play or a movie.

I recently watched the play Edufa which is based on Greek mythology (Alcestis by Euripides) but has been Africanised by Ghanaian playwright Efua Sutherland. It explores the tensions caused by Westernisation of African societies.

Describe your favourite destination in East Africa.