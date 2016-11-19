Dale Zimmerman, the tireless world bird watcher

Magazine

Dr Dale Zimmerman is the man behind Kenya’s and Tanzania’s first definitive field guide to birds — Birds of Kenya and Northern Tanzania. PHOTO | COURTESY | MARIAN ZIMMERMAN

Six weeks, six thousand kilometres and six hundred species of birds later, 89-year-old Dr Dale Zimmerman, emeritus professor of biology at Western New Mexico University, US, walks into the foyer of a Nairobi hotel on the eve of his return flight to New Mexico in late October.

The return visit

Dr Zimmerman has just concluded a visit to Kenya, his first in 20 years. He is no stranger to Kenya. He first came to the country in 1961 as an accomplished birder.

He co-authored and illustrated East Africa’s first bird guide book of note, Birds of Kenya and Northern Tanzania with Donald A. Turner and David J. Pearson and illustrators Ian Willis and H. Douglas Pratt in 1996. As Fleur Ng’weno, doyenne of Kenya birding told Dr Zimmerman, “We’re all in your debt.”

Sometime in the 1970s, Dr Zimmerman met Turner at the ornithology section of the museum in Nairobi and the duo hit it off immediately.

“We were lamenting that there were no books about birds in Kenya and so we decided to write one ourselves,” Dr Zimmerman says of the beginning of the book that’s been reprinted several times since and is now a hard-to-get hard cover copy.

It took the team 10 years to write and illustrate the book.

Background

Born in Michigan, US, Dr Zimmerman became interested in birds as a child. By age six, he was fascinated by African wildlife, drew birds and dreamed of coming to Africa. “I continued to dream all the way to university,” he chuckles.

He studied bird art and natural history at the University of Michigan. He got married after graduation and went birding across Mexico and the US. In 1952 he received his PhD from the University of Michigan and still had not made it to Africa.

Starting out in life, “poor as a church mouse,” in 1960, Zimmerman wrote to Bob Lowis, a safari operator bringing clients to Kenya. “It was on a whim,” he recalls.

Zimmerman’s fame as a birder was already widespread and Lowis offered to take him on a three-week safari for free if Zimmerman taught him something about birds.

With no field guides to birding in Kenya, Zimmerman cut out all the pictures from existing books — all heavy technical tomes — of birds he expected to see and pasted them in a notebook with spaces left below to make notes. He called his parents to ask if could borrow money for the air ticket to Africa. “My mum felt that if I got to do the trip, it would get Africa out of my mind.”

In 1961, the eagle-eyed naturalist flew to Nairobi. “I immediately wanted to drive into Nairobi National Park to see the giraffes, to say nothing of the birds,” he says.