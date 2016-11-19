DURBAN TREASURES: Dieting sharks and playful dolphins

Magazine

Fish enjoy their ‘playground’ at uShaka Marine World in Durban. PHOTO | SUSAN MUUMBI

My trip to Durban last week started on a rather serious note, at a women’s breakfast at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre. The breakfast was part of the annual Essence Festival, traditionally held in New Orleans in the US, which made its African debut in its “sister” city of Durban.

Under the theme “Economic Empowerment for Women,” several speakers talked about the need to create an environment to help women grow their businesses.

The mayor of eThekwini Municipality in Durban, Zandile Gumede, encouraged women to aim for the top, saying it was time for South Africa to have a woman president.

She praised women for their resilience, saying, “Hitting a woman is like hitting a rock.”

In other talks held during the festival, US comedian Steve Harvey gave tips on how to be financially successful. He also spoke about how the furore over his calling out the wrong winner of the last Miss Universe contest changed his life for the better as his popularity shot through the roof.

“Every mistake has a lesson and a blessing,” he said. He will now host the next contest in January 2017.

US comedian Steve Harvey giving a talk. PHOTO | SUSAN MUUMBI

Full of inspiration, we went off to explore other areas of the city. I was part of a group of journalists and media personalities from Tanzania, Botswana, Angola, Namibia, the DR Congo, and Kenya, hosted by South African Tourism.

uShaka Marine World

So we were off to the uShaka Marine World, referred to as Africa’s number one theme park. There was a signboard with a programme of activities at the entrance, which indicated show times and feeding times — sharks on diet, no food today.

We started our walk through the park at the aquarium, where we saw various sizes and species of fish and eels of all shapes and colours. The aquarium has encrusted vessels and rocks, and looks like an undersea playground for the fish.

Then it was off to the penguin rookery to see what they were up to. But even though they had been fed at 9.30am and it was now 11am, they were in no mood to entertain. Huddling close to the back end of their pen, I figured they were feeling under the weather as it was drizzling. Well, perhaps the dolphins were up to having fun.

The dolphin show at 11.30am was clearly on the list of things to do for most visitors to the park that day. There were various school groups, ranging from kindergarten children to high schoolers.

Synchronised jumps

The best part about the dolphin show is that it serves a purpose beyond entertainment. Before the dolphins show up, there is a talk about saving the oceans by disposing of litter in the right place. Two men dressed up as clowns talk about conservation and taking care of the environment. It’s a great way to get children involved and aware of how their actions affect their surroundings.