Cycling through Hell’s Gate park

Visitors cycle in Hell's Gate National Park, Kenya. PHOTO | KARI MUTU

Hell’s Gate National Park in the Great Rift Valley is well known for hiking through the river gorges. But I recently discovered that another adventurous way to tour the park is by bicycle.

This one of the few national parks where cycling, horseback riding and hiking are permitted. You can either bring your own bicycle or you can rent one upon arrival at the gate.

It’s about 18km from the main gate to the Hell’s Gate gorge along a murram road. The early mornings are cool, but towards midday it gets hot so one should pack enough drinking water.

On our ride, we passed by lots of wildlife including zebras, eland, buffaloes, giraffes and many types of birds. We watched a group of impala bucks pronking high into the air with rounded backs, an evolutionary trait by some types of antelope to dissuade potential predators.

There are also leopards and hyenas in the park, but we didn’t come across any. Occasionally, the odd lion is spotted, but this is a rare occurrence as there are no resident prides in Hell’s Gate.

For me, the scenery and not the animals, was the real attraction. The savannah plains are surrounded by beautiful wooded hills. The main road passes through an impressive, grass-covered valley, on either side of which are red-rock cliffs favoured by klipspringers and rock hyraxes.

This valley was the inspiration for the Disney movie Lion King, after a team of animators visited the park in the early 1990s. The valley used to be a tributary that was linked to other lakes in the Rift Valley.

We passed by a group of visitors rock climbing up the cliffs. If you don’t have your own equipment, there is climbing gear for hire and a relatively easy rock tower you can tackle even as a beginner.

Fisher’s Tower and Central Tower are part of the park’s unique attractions. They are volcanic plugs of hard igneous rock that resisted erosion to form rocky columns.

Fisher's Tower at the Hell's Gate National Park, Kenya. PHOTO | KARI MUTU

Moving along, our guide pointed to a tall rock face with a patch of dark grey about halfway up. “The nest of a Verreaux’s eagle-owl,” he said, to our astonishment.

These large grey owls with prominent ear tufts build their homes of twigs on narrow ledges in rocks. Their nests are almost impossible for a predator to reach.

Further on, we saw another craggy cliff with white streaks. Vulture droppings, our guide informed us. This sounded improbable until we noticed a large bird gliding high above the cliff. Then in came another and another.

We happened to be in the park in the mid-afternoon, just in time to witness the large Ruppell’s Griffon vultures returning for the night. Each bird circled and soared lazily on the hot air thermals before landing smoothly into its rocky roost. This is where the vultures lay their eggs and raise their young.