Conditions for flying while ill

Magazine

Passengers with chronic and stable medical conditions who travel frequently should apply for a pre-approved Frequent Traveller’s Medical Card that describes medical needs and special handling requirements. FOTOSEARCH

Forecasts for the global medical tourism market predict a growth of at least 18 per cent over the next decade, to reach about $99 billion by 2025.

Per these reports, some of the leading global medical tourism destinations are Singapore, Thailand, India, Malaysia, Taiwan, Mexico and Costa Rica, with Thailand and India taking the lead in having the largest number of accredited medical facilities.

India, which is listed as a top destination for Africans seeking treatment overseas, is poised to more than double its medical tourism market from the current $3 billion to over $8 billion by 2020.

Just to bring it closer home, by 2015 East Africans were spending about $1 billon on medical treatment in India.

Given the state of medical facilities in the region, the need for travel to India and Thailand for medical purposes is not about to lessen. In fact, the numbers are expected to increase.

The travel component of medical tourism can be very strenuous, depending on the condition of the patient.

It doesn’t help that most people are not familiar with airline policy and regulations regarding travel for medical cases.

While most airlines have no means of ensuring that every passenger they carry is fit to travel, they will for as possible try to ensure that the condition of passengers with unstable medical conditions will not deteriorate while flying.

It is therefore important that passengers familiarise themselves with policies and regulations ahead of ticketing if travelling with a medical condition.

Working with the International Air Transport Association guidelines, airlines have in place a Passenger Medical Clearance Unit made up of medically experienced staff whose duty is to advise on suitability and fitness to fly.

Commonly referred to as MEDIF, the Medical Information Form should always be obtained from the airline in advance of travel and completed truthfully then returned to the airline alongside a medical report or medical certificate and any other documents requested.

While a medical report is usually more detailed and contains diagnosis, a summary of hospitalisation and recent general condition of the patient, a medical certificate includes a brief diagnosis and states whether the passenger is fit for air travel and if any precautionary measures are required.

Pre-approval

Passengers travelling frequently with a known chronic and stable medical condition should apply for a pre-approved Frequent Traveller’s Medical Card. It describes the passenger’s medical needs and special handling requirements, and the passenger need not obtain medical clearance for every travel.