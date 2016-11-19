Colombian cuisine comes to Nairobi

Magazine

Beef empanadas served at the Colombian food week at the Fairmont The Norfolk. PHOTO | SUSAN MUUMBI

In the spirit of cultural exchange, the Colombian embassy in Kenya held a food week at Fairmont The Norfolk in Nairobi from November 9 to 13. The food served was from different regions of the country.

And the exchange will continue beyond the cultural week, as Kenyan chefs are being trained at the hotel. Chef Rebecca from Utalii Hotel in Nairobi said it is a great learning experience.

“There are four of us from Utalii spending the week with Mama Lucy,” she said. Mama Lucy is the nickname given to Colombian chef Trigidia Lucia Chow.

In addition to being a chef, Chow runs a cooking school. She says she hopes to preserve her grandmother’s recipes.

“During that time, they cooked in the open on three rocks. Today, I hope we can recreate the same food using a gas cooker,” she said, adding that most of the ingredients are available locally.

At the launch on November 7, I sampled the beef empanadas and fish balls. The empanadas look much like Cornish pasties, and are served with a salsa.

And the following day, at the Colombian National Day celebrations at the Norfolk, I had a lunch of fried rice, pasta cartagenera and steamed tilapia wrapped in banana leaf. The pasta cartagenera has no Italian pasta in it as I had expected, and looks much like the Turkish shawarma. I also sampled the guava jam, a sweet sticky jelly that you lick off a spoon. All were delicious.

Even though the food looks similar to some from other countries, Rebecca assured me that they were significantly different. “The salsa may look like our local kachumbari, but the ingredients and measurements are not the same,” she said.