Books for the holiday season

Magazine

Book covers: It’s that time of the year again when you have hours of reading time.

It’s that time of the year again when you have hours of reading time but are scrambling to find a good book.

No holiday is quite complete without a dose of Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas past. Charles Dickens wrote A Christmas Carol over 170 years ago, when social classes were rigidly enforced in Victorian England. Yet this heart-warming tale offers enduring lessons on the folly of worldly trappings and niggardly living versus good neighbourliness and charitable giving.

Another soul-stirring tale from the last century is Gift of the Magi, by O. Henry. It’s a true example of selfless giving and the value of wise gifts. “The Magi, as you know… invented the art of giving Christmas presents,” Henry writes. As the story goes, on Christmas Eve Della Young finds she has only $1.87 with which to buy her husband a gift. She decides to cut and sell her beautiful long hair and earn enough money for a present.

Her husband Jim, being in the same financial dilemma sells a prized golden watch given to him by his grandfather. Foolish children, Henry calls the couple, for they unwisely sacrificed their most cherished items. Yet Henry cautions the wise of today saying that, “of all who give gifts, these two were the wisest. Of all who give and receive gifts, such as they are wisest… They are the magi.”

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, by C. S. Lewis, is an enchanting children’s book that appeals to adult readers as well. During World War II in England, Lucy Pevensie and her siblings travel through a wardrobe to Narnia, a mythical winter-land of fawns, witches and talking animals. This sets off a chain of events to break the curse of everlasting winter and bring back Father Christmas.

For a measure of light-hearted romance, there is the hilarious Bridget Jones’s Diary, by Helen Fielding. Starting and ending at Christmas, it chronicles a year in the life of a slightly overweight, clumsy, single woman living in London. We follow 32-year old Bridget in her attempts to find love with the help of her eclectic friends, while managing relations with her dysfunctional family and making something of her career.

In the 20 years since it was published, the book has been adapted into a film, and followed by two more sequels. In October, Fielding released the fourth book, Bridget Jones’s Baby: The Diaries.

In case you’ve missed out on African literature published in 2016, there is Homegoing, by Yaa Gisi, a US-based Ghanaian writer. It is a period-based family saga set during the time of the West African slave trade. Two half-sisters from the Asante people are raised separately and their futures follow different paths. Their story, crossing three continents, is unravelled several generations later when their descendants meet in modern times.

The Yearning is a debut novel by Mohale Mashigo of South Africa. This is the story of Marubini, a successful woman who is confronted with memories of her childhood. She unravels her past in order to understand her inner discontent and the mysteries in her family. It is a beguiling tale of personal triumph and the influence of cultural expectations even in the modern world.

If non-fiction is more to your taste, A Street Cat Named Bob, by James Bowen is a top-selling memoir. This tale is of how “one man and his cat found hope on the streets of London”. Bowen speaks frankly about drug addiction, homelessness and finding salvation through a stray tom cat.

How about a pick from US President Barack Obama’s book list —The Underground Railroad, by Colson Whitehead. Cora is a young, cotton plantation slave girl in the southern United States. Even among her fellow slaves she is a pariah and her life gets worse as she comes into puberty.