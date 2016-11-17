BOOK REVIEW: Historical love out of a trunk

Magazine

The front and back of the The Map of Love book cover. PHOTO | KARI MUTU

History, romance and family drama are “conjured out of a box” that travelled from London to Cairo and back in the early 1900s.

The Map of Love, by Ahdaf Soueif, begins in 1997 when Amal al-Ghamrawi, an Egyptian woman, receives an old-fashioned leather trunk. It is delivered to her by American journalist Isabel Parkman, whose mother had kept it in her Manhattan apartment for years.

Isabel has tracked down Amal through her brother Omar al-Ghamrawi, who lives in New York. Inside the trunk, Amal discovers a cache of journals and personal keepsakes that belonged to Isabel’s great aunt from England.

At first Amal is uninterested but as she reads the journal and letters written in Arabic, she is seized with an obsession to know more.

The Map of Love is mostly set in Egypt under the rule of the declining Turkish Ottoman Empire. Britain has troops on the ground and is angling for more rights. Egyptian nationalism is on the rise as is the political rhetoric between the Britain and Germany that will culminate in World War I.

Through detailed letters, we learn about the privileged world of expatriates in Cairo, the political upheavals of the early 1900s, and of the goings-on in Egyptian homes with their Nubian sufragi (servants) and women’s quarters partitioned with latticed windows for privacy.

Told in the voice of Amal, the book moves between Edwardian England, New York, colonial and present-day Egypt, unravelling the lives of its four main characters. It weaves between Amal’s narration, journal entries, and reflections creating numerous intersections that sometimes disjoint the smooth flow of the story.

Gradually, Amal pieces together the gaps in the story of her ancestors and reconciles her own identity conflict.

The book is about love that crosses cultures and national boundaries, with a twist in the romance. Soueif creates a vista of Egyptian nationalism over a century, although sometimes the political intrigues keep one too long away from the main characters.

It is an intricate read with vivid descriptions of desert landscapes, historic sites and a hint of magical realism. A glossary of Arabic terms and a family tree helps to keep the reader in touch with foreign words and various family relations.