Beating the drum for tourism

By SUSAN MUUMBI

More by this Author

World Tourism Day was celebrated this past Wednesday all over the globe. This year’s theme was Sustainable Tourism — a tool for development.

In Nairobi, several events were held to celebrate the day. Jumia Travel held a workshop at the Kenya Utalii College dubbed Green Summit.

Speakers at the forum included tourism director at the Ministry of Tourism Keziah Odemba, former East Africa Tourism Platform co-ordinator Carmen Nigibira, Nema deputy director Robert Orina and Jim Karani, the legal affairs manager at WildlifeDirect.

Nigibira challenged stakeholders in the aviation industry to implement trade models that would lead to open skies.

Her sentiments were echoed by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala at a gala dinner to celebrate World Tourism Day held at the Radisson Blu hotel in Nairobi.

In his speech, Mr Balala said that one of the ways to grow tourism in Africa is by having open skies. He pledged to use his position as the chair of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation Commission for Africa to promote the image of the continent.

Mr Balala presented the eco-warrior awards at the gala dinner. The award recognises outstanding contributions to ecotourism in Kenya. Now in its 12th year, the award is given by Ecotourism Kenya to encourage tourism stakeholders to engage in ecologically sustainable practices.

This year’s overall winner was Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia, home to the last three northern white rhinos on the planet.

The event also recognised the top 100 women in tourism and travel in Africa. Fifteen women from Kenya were recognised: They included Go Places managing director Nev Jiwani, Kenya Tourism Board director of marketing Jacinta Nzioka-Mbithi, TradeMark East Africa business environment director Waturi wa Matu, and airline captain Koki Mutungi.

The UNWTO says that international tourist arrivals worldwide grew from 25 million in 1950 to nearly 1.2 billion in 2015. It is estimated that tourism will continue to grow at an average of 3.3 per cent annually until 2030.