BOOK REVIEW: Twin brothers go against the odds

Cutting for Stone by Abraham Varghese. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Cutting for Stone by Abraham Varghese is an epic drama of identical twin brothers in Ethiopia whose lives are ruled by the ghosts of their parents.

Shiva and Marion Stone were born in a mission hospital in Addis Ababa in 1954. They were the product of an illicit affair between a British surgeon and a Roman Catholic nun from India.

Their mother died after an agonising childbirth and their father abandoned them without a word. They were brought up by an Indian couple called Ghosh and Hema.

Shiva was given the name of a Hindu deity while Marion was named after a controversial gynaecologist of the 19th century.

The book title is drawn from the Hippocratic Oath by which medical practitioners are bound. An old version of the oath had the line, I will not cut for stone… I will leave this operation to be performed by practitioners, specialists in this art,” a pledge that essentially forbade the removal of bladder stones for fear of thwarting a man’s ability to sire children.

Narrated by Marion, the story occurs during the reign of Emperor Haile Selassie and Mengistu Haile Mariam.

Co-joined at birth by a flap of tissue that is cut away, the boys share a supernatural connection all their lives.

“Shivamarion” is how Marion refers to himself but the two grow irreconcilably apart.

One of their closest childhood friends is an Ethiopian girl called Genet, daughter of the housekeeper and a wilful child. Marion will obsessively love her all his life and when he discovers that Genet has slept with Shiva, he is shattered because he had planned to lose his virginity with her.

Shortly after, Genet is forcibly circumcised at the instigation of her mother who later takes her own life. The mutilation leaves Genet traumatised and the scars of female circumcision will rear their ugly head every time during intercourse. In later years, Genet becomes involved in the revolutionary cause for the liberation of Eritrea.

Their childhood, which revolves around the hospital where the twins’ parents served, is increasingly punctuated by growing political tension until matters explode.

Marion eventually departs from Ethiopia for America and becomes a surgeon like his father, a journey analogous to the author’s relocating to the US.

Shiva, the more fascinating of the brothers, remains in Ethiopia and becomes a self-taught gynaecological surgeon, an apt talent considering the high prevalence of vaginal fistula. Though unconventional, he is the more humane of the two, going to fatal extremes to save his brother’s life.

A third of the book is staged in the US. Marion and Genet are abruptly reunited in New York and he claims his prize in a rather nauseating scene. Yet they don’t remain together and Genet ends up as a homeless woman.