BOOK REVIEW: Chasing the American dream

As recent executive orders turn the US immigration policy on its head, Imbolo Mbue’s debut novel Behold the Dreamers would be an ideal read. It tells of an American experience, one that takes place early in the Obama presidency and at the threshold of the 2008 economic crisis.

Jende Jonga hails from the town of Limbe in Cameroon and now lives in Harlem, New York city. He has just been hired as the chauffeur by Clark Edwards, a senior executive at the financial services company Lehmann Brothers. Jende is elated because he can finally provide a decent life for his wife and son.

He will go to any lengths to keep his boss happy, including remaining silent about Clark’s indiscretions.

Jende is idealistic and naïve, and although he strikes up an unusual camaraderie with Clark, he is unable to read or react to the signs of coming trouble.

Meanwhile, Jende’s private life is on tenterhooks as he awaits a court ruling on his asylum application, five years after arriving in the country. His wife, Neni, is studying to become a pharmacist.

Over time, the lives of the two families become intertwined. When Neni gets a temporary job at the Clarks’ holiday home, she discovers that all is not well with Cindy, Clark’s wife, a woman from a volatile background tenuously holding onto her sanity and her splintered family.

The eldest Clark son has rejected a career in law and the extravagant lifestyle of his parents, opting instead for a sabbatical in India. His younger brother, Mighty, just wants a normal family life, which he gets from interacting with the underprivileged but close-knit family of Jende.

The collapse of Lehmann Brothers triggers an uncertain future for Jende and the Clarks, testing their marriages, loyalties and personal fortitude. The children in both families become victims of events beyond their control and their parents’ choices.

From the two families, we see opposing views on themes of wealth, social status, race and marriage.

This is a story about hardworking foreigners dreaming of better lives and getting bogged down by the arduous system of getting permanent residency or education scholarships in the US.

We are given vignettes of a charming town in West Africa, happy times in New York, and the series of events that led Jende to seek refuge in America.

Neni comes off as the bolder and more interesting personality, hardened by the painful experiences of her adolescence. I found myself rooting for her, even when she considers some risky plans to remain in America.

Immigration is a well-discussed theme, but Mbue’s novel is unique in its portrayal of the immigrant experience.

The style is uncomplicated, the story is appealing, and moves between warmth and despair. I felt the narrative could have been explored a little more deeply, considering the economic mayhem of the period, and that the various storylines were wrapped up a little too neatly.