When Kenya becomes home

Magazine

Susan Kungu settled in Kenya and gave up her British citizenship to become a Kenyan national. PHOTOS | KARI MUTU

Life is a Gift is a recently launched autobiography by British-born Susan Wamucii Kung’u, whose anthropological interest in Kenya led to her putting down roots in the country.

While travelling on the London Underground in 1975, she strikes up a conversation with a Kenyan university student. They exchange contacts and soon their friendship blossoms into love. By the time he is leaving England to return home to Kenya, Susan is five months pregnant.

From an early age, Susan was obsessed with coming to Africa. Brought up in Nottingham, central England, her home life consisted of little communication between her parents and family dinners eaten in silence. The only joy in her unhappy and lonely childhood was from visits to her grandparents’ home, a few childhood friends and church youth activities.

Arriving in Kenya in 1975 at the age of 26, Susan adapted to a completely new way of life in Nairobi. The couple bought a plot of land on the outskirts of Nairobi and built a temporary wooden house, which became her home for 18 years.

There was no indoor plumbing in the house and she would have to haul a 50 litre container of water in a wheelbarrow and use a charcoal stove to cook. Still, Susan preferred this house to a town flat.

Susan gave up her UK citizenship to become Kenyan and taught herself to speak Kikuyu, the language of her husband’s people. She writes about happy visits to her in-laws in the countryside and how her basic lifestyle as a stay-at-home mother did not bother her.

Kenya is where she found a sense of community and family. A togetherness that was missing in her childhood. She even gained some notoriety as the poster lady of the 2009 national census.

Susan dwells on marital tensions with her domineering husband who drank heavily and had a difficult relationship with their three children. She talks frankly about trying to keep the marriage alive but things got steadily worse and at one time, she even went back to England for a year, leaving her young daughter in Kenya.

Added to the marital woes, the family’s financial challenges got worse when her husband became unemployed. He sunk money into unprofitable ventures, while she borrowed money from relatives and had to sell homegrown vegetables.

Her musical talents eventually led her to teach at a local church, then a kindergarten school followed by a private primary school. Later, she went for formal teacher training in the UK, under the Rudolf Stein system of teaching used at Waldorf schools.

After many years of bottled unhappiness, she sought professional counselling and this set her on the path to emotional healing.

When the children grew up and left home, Susan decided to leave her husband but the divorce was hostile and ended up in a court case over shared property.