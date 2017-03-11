Art exhibition: Fraser at ease with the human form

Magazine

Absence, and Isolation III, by Jonathan Fraser. PHOTOS | KARI MUTU

Drawing of nude figures is not very common in this region, so Jonathan Fraser’s paintings of the human form certainly stand out. A third-year student at Kenyatta University, he recently exhibited some of his work at The Art Space gallery.

His charcoal sketches painted in oil on canvas are done in black, grey and tan, and feature both male and female bodies.

Finding a live model is sometimes difficult for Fraser, so he sketches mostly from imagination before referring to photographs “to get particular anatomical features, like bones, joints and musculature, just right,” he says.

Pensive is a below-the-neck illustration of a seated woman, one leg crossed over the other, her elbow leaning into her bare thigh. Her form is curved, soft and bending, but since her face is hidden, I could only imagine that she was holding it thoughtfully.

There is a lot more tension in drawing of the naked crouching man in Isolation III. His curved pose emphasises the male anatomy, yet his head bent over his hands that are clutching his knees give a sense of intense physical or emotional loneliness.

I found the Absence the most interesting painting of Fraser’s collection. It is an illustration of the back of a thin man facing away from the viewer. The black and grey colours together with the man’s gaunt shoulders heighten the tension of whatever is missing in the man’s life.

Fraser says that human figure drawing comes easily to him. Nevertheless, he spends many hours researching anatomy books, drawing mirror images of himself, observing unsuspecting people in city parks and restaurants, and sketching the occasional friend who will sit for him.

“It’s very much about the hours one is willing put in. I have filled multiple sketch pads,” he said.

He is particularly interested in the interactions expressed in body language, and finds that moments of honest communication and allowing oneself to be vulnerable are few and far between. “People do not communicate their absolute intent. We act and speak in ways that we don’t truly feel.”