Anthology of stories by Caine Prize authors

Chris Wanjala of the University of Nairobi’s Department of Literature recently compiled a collection of short stories under the title The Memories We Lost.

The collection was published by Moran Publishers in Nairobi. The title of the anthology is from the title of the main short story, Memories We Lost, by Lidudumalingani Mqombothi.

Lidudumalingani’s story won the Caine Prize last year. Another story in the anthology is the famous How Much Land Does a Man Need? by Leo Tolstoy, and stories by Noviolet Bulawayo, Okwiri Oduor and others.

The preface to the anthology is written by Wanjala. However, it has nothing scholarly to offer apart from a time-worn praise of African folklore.

Wanjala does not say why he chose the famous stories and how he has supported the development of African literature by anthologising Tolstoy and Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

If he had wanted to contribute to the growth and development of African literature, he would have put out a call for submission of short stories by writers from Africa the way Mukoma wa Ngugi did for the Literary Magazine at the University of New Orleans, or the way Makokha Wanjohi of Kenyatta University recently announced a call for short stories on the theme of atrocities in East Africa.

Wanjala instead chose to recycle Tolstoy and Marquez. In his selection of stories in Stand Points on Literature, Wanjala anthologised famous published stories by the literary and political titans of that time — Tom Mboya, Ezekia Mphalele, Okot P’Bitek and others.

Clearly, Wanjala preferred anthologising Marquez, Bulawayo, Tolstoy, Lidudumalingani, Okwiri and others because these are already famous names that can be converted into money with ease.

Wanjala ignored stories in vernacular like Osaei Okuso Laitaanyanyukie Enkutuk Ang’o’lmaasai, translated as The Beautiful Bead Necklace of My Mother Tongue, by Lorna Sempele, or Laila Lalami’s stories that focus on gender, religion, migration, terrorism and social exclusion.