American Essence Festival comes to Africa

US artist Ne-Yo performed at the Essence Festival in Durban. PHOTO | FILE

After sitting through heavy discussions on women economic empowerment in Durban last week, it was time to relax with music and dancing at the Moses Mabhida stadium.

The Essence Festival, held annually in New Orleans in the US, was held Africa for the first time. And not just on the continent, but in its “sister” city of Durban in South Africa.

On Saturday night, the performers included US artist Ne-Yo, Wizkid from Nigeria, and DJ Black Coffee from South Africa.

Ne-Yo performed a whole range of songs from early days to more recent hits. They included So Sick, Sexy Love and Mad.

Dancing up and down the stage, he wiped the sweat off his body with white towels and then threw them into the crowd. Women close to the stage eagerly grabbed for them!

On Sunday night, it was time for the gospel artists to take the stage.

Before the performances, South African President Jacob Zuma presented an award to honour Joseph Shabala, founder of the Grammy-winning South African group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, who were part of the lineup for the evening.

US sisters Mary Mary (Erica and Tina Campbell) put on a moving performance, with songs that spoke about making it through tough times. There have been rumours of a split, but the sisters assured the crowd that they were still performing together.

They sang 2012 hit Go Get It, and Erica performed A Little More Jesus. They brought the house down as they concluded their performance with their 2000 hit song Shackles (Praise You).

Yolanda Adams, also from the US and an award winning singer/songwriter, brought on a mellow mood with her slow style of worship music. Her powerful voice rang out as she hit the high and low notes perfectly.