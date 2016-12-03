Magazine
Airlifts of US: The first Kenyans to study in America
- A war of words was taking place between the US and British governments. “Even though the Lancaster House talks [for African Independence] were going on, London didn’t want Washington to meddle in one of their colonies,” explains Mrs Weiss.
- Nevertheless, 81 Kenyan students, including 13 women, were on the first chartered aircraft that arrived in New York City on September 11, 1959, destined for universities in America and Canada.
- Almost 800 students benefited from the airlifts.
- The airlifts ended in 1963. Since then, thousands of schools and universities have been established in East Africa. But some educationists in Kenya are concerned about the rapid evolution of new universities.
The night Kenya gained Independence from Britain in 1963 was filled with exuberant dancing, singing and a brilliant display of fireworks. But the celebrations did not hide the growing concern that the handover of government needed qualified Africans ready to take over positions previously held by British administrators.
During the colonial era, higher education was a pipe dream for most Kenyans because the white settlers and missionaries preferred to keep them “ignorant.” In his recent memoirs, Kitchen Toto to Ambassador, retired ambassador Philip Gitonga writes: “African Christians did not need further education. They only needed to know how to read the Bible and become good artisans and clerks.”
In the 1950s, a few teaching and technical colleges offered diploma courses to locals. A few Kenyans managed to get into universities in South Africa, India and Britain.
Makerere University College in Uganda took in a limited number of top students. “So those of us next in the ranks were finished. You became a teacher or policeman, or you were employed by the railways or post office,” says historian Mutu Gethoi, an airlift beneficiary who graduated from the University of Michigan.
However, several hundred managed to overcome the odds in the early 1960s and study at American universities in what became known as the African Students Airlift to America.
Airlifts to the US
Prof Frederick Okatcha, a former lecturer in educational psychology at the University of Nairobi, recalls: “The British were spreading propaganda that American education was not good. It was not true.” Okatcha was a mail clerk at the Ministry of Works in Kisumu before he went for further studies.
The airlift was the brainchild of Tom Mboya, who worked as a city sanitary inspector in Nairobi. He was also an active member of the local workers’ union, through which he gained political prominence.
In 1955, Mboya attended Ruskin College in Oxford, England on a British Labour Party education grant. He later tried getting similar grants for other aspiring African leaders but the colonial government was unreceptive. So Mboya turned west, to America.
Cora Weiss, 81, a human rights and peace activist from New York city, remembers the genesis of the airlift programme. From 1959 to 1963, Ms Weiss was the executive director of the African American Students Foundation (AASF), the body that handled the American side of the airlifts.
“It was the era of anti-colonialism, decolonisation, liberation movements, and that’s where the action was in terms of international human rights and civil rights,” says Ms Weiss.
Cora’s husband Peter Weiss was a founding member of the American Committee on Africa (Acoa), an organisation established in 1953 to lobby against colonialism and for African liberation movements.
At the invitation of Acoa, Mboya went on a speaking tour in North America in 1959 and met with influential people such as Dr Martin Luther King, musician Harry Belafonte, actor Sydney Poitier, sportsman Jackie Robinson and Mrs Ruth Bunche, wife of the first African American recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize (1950).
The American civil rights movement had little to do with the African liberation struggle. But Belafonte, Poitier, Robinson and others in the AASF were part of a small group of Americans that, said Belafonte in the forward to the book Airlift of America, by Tom Shachtman, “understood that in post-colonial, independent Africa, without education there could be no government, no democracy, and no justice.”