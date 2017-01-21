Aircraft safety: No small technical hitch

Magazine

Regular maintenance is done on aircrafts to troubleshoot and forestall emergencies. PHOTO | FILE

Earlier this week I noticed an oil leak from my car. To avoid an impending breakdown, my first stop was the nearest garage.

It was nothing compared with my regular service centre but I figured they could at least identify and plug the leak with ease.

After a preliminary examination of the car, each of the three mechanics had their own gut feeling as to the cause of the leak.

The guesswork and theories they all had were least to say, petrifying. I knew it was time to get my car to safety when the leader of the pack returned with a final verdict that the car engine needed to be taken apart.

As I sped off, one thought came to mind; where would we be if aircraft technicians acted on gut feelings whenever a technical problem was reported?

You probably are one of those passengers who protest and even get agitated when a flight is delayed due to a technical problem.

What’s even more infuriating to many travellers is that after the “small technical problem” is noted and announced, it almost always takes quite a bit of time to get airborne.

In fact, most passengers get rightly incensed when a technical problem is announced mid-flight and the aircraft has to return to base.

Unknown to many in the cabin, even in the absence of technical faults, there are rigorous mandatory pre-flight checks that are usually carried out by the flight crew before each flight.

When any anomaly is noted during such checks, laid down procedures as per aircraft manufacturer manuals and airline quality procedures are followed to troubleshoot and address the problem.

There are certain preflight anomalies that are usually addressed by airline technical crew while passengers are on board but there are those that require that passengers disembark.

Most airline passenger handling procedures require that if troubleshooting exceeds a certain time, passengers must leave the aircraft and return to the waiting lounge until the aircraft is ready for boarding.

Unlike other industries, airlines will only use licensed maintenance engineers to ensure not only that the aircraft is safe for the next flight but also to certify that all systems are in the expected state of maintenance.

Passengers need to realise that if technical problems are noted mid-flight, several factors lead to the decision to return the aircraft to the point of origin of flight.